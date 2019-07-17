Updated: Body Of Woman Found In Car In Grand Bahama

Police are investigating after the body of a woman with stab wounds was found in a car in Grand Bahama.

According to reports, shortly after 8am, police were called to a business on East Beach Drive, where the body was found in the trunk of the vehicle.

A male family member of the victim is assisting police with their investigation.

Police are appealing to the general public for any information that can assist with this investigation to contact them at 350-3107 thru12, 911/919 or their nearest police station.