Bahamian Firm Claims Regional Lead In Managed Service Sector

A Bahamian-headquartered company has been named among the world's leading managed service providers (MSPs) on the 12th annual Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings.

Cloud Carib, in a statement issued yesterday, said it had been rated above all other providers in the Caribbean and Latin America, coming in at 160 out of 501 managed service providers worldwide.

"We're honoured to be awarded 160 out of the top 501 MSPs worldwide, and to be the highest rated in both the Caribbean and Latin American regions," said Scott MacKenzie, Cloud Carib's chef executive.

"We're proud to be recognised on a global scale, and take it as further evidence that we're helping transform this region and establishing The Bahamas as a tech hub of the region. Every year more MSPs enter the market and competition gets fiercer. Our ranking demonstrates our dedication to our client's business needs, our thirst for innovation and forward thinking, as well as our ability to compete on a global scale".

MSPs complete an annual survey and application to report indicators such as their product offerings; growth rates; annual total and recurring revenues; pricing structures; and revenue mix. They are ranked according to a methodology that weights revenue figures according to how well their business strategy anticipates trends in the fast-evolving channel ecosystem.

In the 12 years since its inception, the MSP 501 has evolved from a competitive ranking list into a group of service providers, vendors, distributors, consultants and industry analysts working together to define the growing managed service sector.

"The 2019 MSP 501 winners are the most elite, innovative and strategic IT service providers on the planet, and they stand as a model of excellence in the industry," said Kris Blackmon, content director of Channel Partners and Channel Futures, and lead for the MSP 501 programme.

"As the MSP 501 community grows, leagues of managed service providers learn from the successes of these winning companies, gaining insight into the best practices, strategies and technologies that elevate an MSP to the level of the 501 winners. Our heartfelt congratulations to the 2019 winners, and gratitude to the thousands of MSPs that have contributed to the continuing growth and success of both the 501 and the thriving managed services sector."