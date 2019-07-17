Woman’S Corpse In Trunk Of Car

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A GRUESOME discovery was made early yesterday morning when the body of a woman was found in the trunk of a vehicle at a local car junkyard in Freeport.

A senior police official confirmed that foul play is suspected as there were visible signs of facial injuries to the body.

Supt Brian Rolle, officer in charge of the Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama, told reporters at the scene that they are withholding the woman’s identity, but said she is believed to be in her late 40s. However a source confirmed to this newspaper that the deceased is Eudelle Bevans.

Police said a 20-year-old male relative is helping police with their investigation.

According to reports, police received a call shortly after 8am from a local tow truck driver/junkyard business operator who discovered the body inside the trunk of a vehicle at his business on East Beach Drive.

He told police they had been contacted around 6.30am about a request to remove a vehicle from the Queen’s Highway area.

Supt Rolle explained that after towing the vehicle to the establishment the tow truck driver conducted a check of the vehicle and made the discovery.

Officers were dispatched to investigate.

“One more sad occasion as officers at CDU visited the scene where a female was found in the back of a vehicle,” he told reporters.

“Some person from a local wrecker company was summoned to Queen’s Highway to move a vehicle. On moving the vehicle and following procedure by checking the interior of the vehicle and the trunk, they found a lifeless body of a woman who appears to be in her late 40s,” Supt Rolle said.

He stated that EMS personnel checked the woman and pronounced her dead at the scene.

“We are in the midst of our investigation and so no identification will be released at this time,” Supt Rolle said.

When asked if a missing persons report was made to police, Supt Rolle said that none had been received by police in the past 24 hours.

This is the sixth murder for the year on Grand Bahama.

Supt Rolle said police are not yet sure of a motive.

“With this type of murder as we get further in our investigation we will determine what happened. I can say that the other murder that occurred earlier (this week), police are working on avenues to ensure that persons who continue to wreak havoc in the community will be brought to justice,” he stressed.

“I hope that Bahamians reach to the point where they are sick and tired of this. I know as a police force we are, and we are working doing our best to make sure that these persons who continue to bring damnation on the Bahamian public will be brought to justice.

“In Grand Bahama, we are not going to rest until we bring all persons involved in this type of activity to justice,” Supt Rolle said.