Anatol Rodgers High School Mourns Deaths Of Three Students

FAMILY, friends, classmates and staff members gathered at Anatol Rodgers High School yesterday for a prayer service to mourn the deaths of Dustin Ranger, Cornell Edwards and Leo Dorcley – after all three died in different incidents in recent weeks.

School principal Harcourt McCoy said the school was "deeply moved" by what happened and that the school shares in the burden of their deaths with the boys' families.

On Sunday, July 14, Cornell Edwards, 16, was found hanging in a closet unconscious at his home and was later pronounced dead in hospital.

Two days later, on Tuesday, July 16, Dustin Ranger, 18, drowned in Hatchet Bay, Eleuthera.

The third student, Leo Dorcley, 15, was struck by a Ford F150 truck two weeks ago in a hit-and-run incident and died at the scene.

Mr McCoy said at the beginning of every year the school is blessed with a “prayer of protection". He said: “It is so unfortunate that the hedge of protection has been broken by these three deaths.

“We are a tight knit group of administrators, teachers and students and so when something like this happens, we share in the pain, regret and sorrow all of those emotions that the parents went through.”

He added: “It’s really significant because I think it’s an attack of the enemy on our male students. If you notice, it’s all males within three short weeks just after school has been closed, we are so much inclined to prayer here.”

The Anatol Rodgers principal said staff and people who knew the trio will share the burden of their deaths. He said the school will make a small donation to all of the families for funeral expenses.

He added: “The students that lost their lives – each one of them was very important to us. Leo Dorcely, of grade 9H1, Cornell Edwards, of 10R1, and most recently Dustin Rangers, a graduate of the 2018 class. I knew all of these students intimately and intermingled with them daily.

“First and foremost, let me be one of the representatives to offer our sincerest condolences on behalf of the students, staff, administration and everybody who we consider to be our immediate family. This morning, Anatol Rodgers would be making a small donation to each one of those families to assist with whatever (funeral) cost may be apparent. I wish that we could do more, but we have to be a part of whatever is going on in the lives of our students.”

Bishop Trevor Williamson, of Trinity Global Cathedral, gave his deepest condolences to the families and encouraged the families to trust in God.

He said: “We know that it is not easy for you but I’m a firm believer in the Bible and God says He won’t put more on you that you cannot bear. Sometimes God has a way of doing things and who are we to question God.

“I’m a firm believer; all things work together for good for those who love the Lord and call upon his purpose. These boy’s deaths, God may have orchestrated it or allowed it to happen to shape your future into something beautiful something successful we don’t know, but God knows everything."

He added: “Remember the joy that these three individuals brought to you – Leo, Cornell and Dustin. We hope that one day this may not be goodbye, but see you later. I want to encourage you and sometimes when you’re in this situation it’s difficult to say anything, but I want you know that what we can do and what I can do is pray. We know through prayer God will make everything all right. Just trust Him, trust in the Lord with all your heart.”

Leona Dorcely, Leo’s big sister, said her younger brother was an outgoing, fun and over-protective brother.

She said: “We was really close because we only a couple months apart. I don’t have much to say because right now I can’t even think right now. I will miss him being over-protective of me.”

Tjashe Hudson, a fellow student, said she was heartbroken when she heard the news of Cornell’s death.

Ms Hudson said: “I knew Cornell, he was a happy person and always had a smile on his face. I talked to him a few days ago. We were around Anatol at the time and (we had) a friendly conversation. He always had a smile on his face.

“To hear that, it was hard, it’s going to be hard. Walking around, you’re used to seeing all of their faces so to come back and not see that smile or hear that laugh is really heartbreaking.”

Vaughna Toote, another student, said Cornell and Dustin lived in the same area as she did and they’ll be missed.

Ms Toote said: “Dustin, he was a very outgoing person from what I’ve seen."

She said he was always with his friends and added: "He was very happy. He was easy to talk to and a very nice person. Cornell was always telling a joke, or he was trying to always make you smile or laugh.

“l’ll miss their presence and it’s very sad to know somebody that I used to see walking through the halls just gone.”

Tabitha Saunders, another student, said hearing the news of her schoolmates passing away one after the other was heartbreaking.

Ms Saunders said: “Just to know each one of them isn’t coming back kind of leaves a scar on Anatol Rodgers because you might not know each and every one of them but their presence in the school, it made Anatol who it is.

“Each and every student apart of this institution makes Anatol who it is. Just for individuals to be taken away so short notice and young ages it just makes you think and makes you appreciate life even more.”

In the case of Cornell Edwards police said that on Sunday, July 14, shortly before 5pm: “Officers responded to a home on Faith Avenue north of Carmichael Road, where a juvenile male was found unconscious and hanging in a closet. Paramedics transported him to a hospital and a short time later he was pronounced dead."

In the incident that led to Dustin Ranger's death, police said that on Tuesday, July 16, shortly before 6pm, a group of young men were walking along the water’s edge when they decided to jump into the water. One of the young men screamed for help once resurfacing, but was submerged by waves a second time.

Dustin Ranger was taken out of the water and transported to Hatchet Bay community clinic. However, all attempts to revive him were unsuccessful.