Grand Bahama Remembers 'A Good Person Who Had No Problems With Anyone'

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A RELATIVE of Eudelle Bevans, who is a native of Sweeting's Cay, said the entire community there was shocked to learn of her murder in Freeport on Wednesday.

Gladstone Russell, chief councillor for Sweeting's Cay, and cousin of the deceased, told The Tribune yesterday: "I am still in a cold shock about the tragedy - everyone here is sad about it."

Bevans - who was in her late 40s - lived in Freeport. Her body was found in the trunk of a vehicle at a local car junkyard at East Beach Drive, Freeport.

According to police reports, the body was discovered by a tow truck operator who had been contacted to move a vehicle that morning.

Superintendent of Police Brian Rolle, officer in charge of Central Detective Unit in Grand Bahama, said police received a call around 8am about a body found in the trunk of a vehicle.

Supt Rolle reported that a tow truck driver had received a request around 6.30am on Wednesday from someone about moving a vehicle from the Queen's Highway area. After towing the vehicle to the car yard, the tow truck driver checked the vehicle and found the body.

Supt Rolle said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. He also noted that there were injuries to her face and upper body.

A 20-year-old male relative of the deceased is in custody assisting police with their investigation into the murder, Grand Bahama's sixth homicide for the year.

Mr Russell described his cousin Eudelle as a very loving individual.

"She was a well loved person, very friendly, and a good person; she had no problems with anyone," he said.

When asked if Bevans had any children, Mr Russell said that she only had one child - a son known as "Meko."

Mr Russell also noted the deceased has three sisters who also live in Freeport.

The Tribune also spoke with the tow truck driver who did not wish to be named and who described the incident as a "shocking" experience.

He said that from time to time he has seen some unusual things, but not this.

"There are certain procedures that we must do as tow operators and sometimes while checking (a vehicle) you come across some things. But it was a shocking feeling (to find a body in the trunk); we don't come across that often and so this was a first for that," he said.

He said that it is sad because a human life is gone.

Investigations are also continuing into Sunday's murder, and police have now officially released the identity of the deceased man as 34-year-old David Albury, of Freeport.

According to reports, Albury was shot while in the area of West Atlantic Drive sometime around 1.45am and 2am on Sunday, July 14. He was taken to hospital, but later died of his injuries. His death was the island's fifth homicide.