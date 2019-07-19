Plp, Dna: Ruling To Ban Town Centre Mall Discussions In Parliament Unjustified

By FARRAH JOHNSON

THE Progressive Liberal Party and the Democratic National Alliance say the ruling to ban discussions related to the lease of Town Centre Mall during parliamentary proceedings is unjustified.

Opposition chairman Fred Mitchell and DNA party chairman Omar Smith told The Tribune that House Speaker Halson Moultrie’s decision to deny Members of Parliament the opportunity to raise matters on the issue is concerning.

“It is a deliberate mistreating of this rule...and it is a political decision on his part,” Mr Mitchell said.

“He is using an excuse, a device of law - sub judice [a matter is under judicial consideration] - to prevent debate on a matter which is of public importance.”

Mr Mitchell said he believes the government should have “just allowed the matter to be aired", because banning it will not stop the public from speaking about the issue.

“It’s almost silly in this age of technology. It’s already been raised in the public domain (and) it’s already out on social media...people will just make an end run around it and it just makes the whole parliament look like it’s impotent,” he said.

He asserted that while parliament should be a “forum for free speech", it seems as if the government has no interest in using the platform for it.

“There was a judge who made a bad decision in The Bahamas who made an error involved in trying to ban parliamentary discussion of a matter and unfortunately, this FNM government refuses to take the matter up to the Privy Council so he can set the bad decision aside.”

“But that’s the problem...they want to limit their own speech for political purposes.”

Insisting all Members of Parliament should have the right to speak freely, Mr Mitchell said he also finds it ironic that Speaker Moultrie would give “grand speeches” about the “independence” of parliament.

“Parliament comes from the French word meaning to speak and it’s supposed to be in the freest forum,” he insisted.

Speaking on behalf of the DNA, Mr Smith said he was present when Speaker Moultrie banned discussions relating to Town Centre Mall in parliament.

“If the matter has been brought before the Supreme Court then historically in our country we do not try to prejudice cases that are in the Supreme Court on the whole,” he said.

“...But in this case, it’s very difficult to accept that type of position, especially when you’re dealing with the people’s money and the people’s employees and those who are charged to dispense and to protect the people’s interest.”

Mr Smith said that Speaker Moultrie should be “very careful", because it seems as if he is “mirroring” statements from St Anne’s MP Brent Symonette.

Referring to Mr Symonette, he added: “In an interview and the last time I heard him speak on the matter, he said that this is the last time that he was going to be discussing this Town Centre Mall situation.”

“We took offence to that because as long as the people still have questions regarding that particular contract that he received, he should be able to answer.”

Mr Smith insisted the matter should have been handled with more transparency because it dealt with “funds and money which belonged to the Bahamian people".

“What is happening is if the Speaker comes across as defending that, then it seems as if he is now in collusion or in support of Brent Symonette’s position. He must be careful,” Mr Smith asserted.

Labelling the entire situation as “unacceptable", he also stated that the DNA would never consider “conducting negotiations” or “finalising deals” with members of their party.

“...It’s wrong and it takes away the people’s confidence in the government,” he said.

“As a politician now who’s walking the streets, young people especially are feeling that politicians are inherently corrupt, it doesn’t matter who put you there."

Mr Smith said he believes such actions are discouraging a “generation of Bahamians”, fostering “discontent and belief” and giving them a “jaded” perception of public service.

“I think that is one of the biggest things that’s being lost by the way in which these successive governments are governing our country and it’s very sad,” he said.