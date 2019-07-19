'Tremendous Progress' In Reduction Of Hiv/Aids Cases

By FARRAH JOHNSON

HEALTH Minister Dr Duane Sands said while the country has seen “tremendous progress” in the reduction of HIV/AIDS cases annually, there is still much more work to be done before both viruses can be completely “eliminated”.

Speaking to reporters yesterday, Mr Sands insisted the nation must “get to a point” where the “scourge” of HIV becomes non-existent in the country.

“We believe that with aggressive approach to diagnosis, treatment and viral suppression – the so-called 90-90-90 goals- that we should be able to get to HIV elimination by 2030,” he said.

“But we’re nowhere near that right now and I think yet again this is something that (proves why) a dispassionate non-judgmental conversation is very important.”

Mr Sands added that it is crucial for people to be aware of their status, their partner’s status as well as how often they both get tested.

“To assume that you know the status either of yourself or the person you’re sleeping with, if you haven’t been tested, you’re deceiving yourself,” he said.

“Treatment is readily available and it is free...providing a level of discretion and confidentiality and that’s throughout the Commonwealth of The Bahamas,” he continued.

Mr Sands explained that though there are no HIV centres on many of the family islands, it is possible for medication to be sent to the various islands for persons in need.

“If there is a person identified to have HIV who requires antiretroviral treatment, we will ship the treatment to the nearest clinic to be available for pick up and we guarantee confidentiality,” he assured.