Btc Warns Staff – Time To Get Real: Ceo Tells Unions To Stop Confrontation And Accept Change

By NEIL HARTNELL
Tribune Business Editor
nhartnell@tribunemedia.net
The Bahamas Telecommunications Company’s (BTC) trade unions have been warned their tactics “could be fatal” to a business that has lost $110m in annual revenue in less than three years.
Garfield “Garry” Sinclair, BTC’s chief executive, bluntly told the worker representatives to “stop finding a dark cloud behind every silver lining” otherwise the former government monopoly will face “an existential crisis” as it tries to “win again” in a fiercely competitive communications market.
In an impassioned call for unity within BTC, Mr Sinclair told Tribune Business that both the line staff and management union must “resist the temptation to fall back into ancient habits and practices from the monopoly days” if the carrier is to adjust its business model and properly compete with the likes of Cable Bahamas and Aliv.
Revealing that BTC had just agreed terms on a new industrial agreement with its management union, following closely behind a similar deal agreed with the Bahamas Communications and Public Officers Union (BCPOU) for the line staff, Mr Sinclair said he was at a loss when it came to identifying their continued grievances and instinct to “fight at every step”.
Voicing disquiet at the two unions’ seeming tendency to “sow dissent and extend controversy at the first sign of adversity”, Mr Sinclair argued that the “vast majority” of BTC workers and consumers now wanted to “move on” following last week’s controversy.
While acknowledging the hurt and upset caused by Balan Nair, chief executive of Liberty Latin America (LiLAC), in his remarks about Bahamian worker productivity and attitudes, Mr Sinclair said the necessary apologies had been made quickly. And he used the comments by the head of BTC’s ultimate parent to lay down a challenge to his staff and the two trade unions.
He argued that the fall-out “should stiffen resolve” among BTC workers to achieve the vision he has set out for the carrier, namely to “prove” that it is the best communications operator in the region and then the world.
Mr Sinclair said the “tremendous reservoir of goodwill” among Bahamian consumers towards BTC, as result of its history and brand recognition, meant that its turnaround and transformation into a market leader could be achieved “in a very short space of time “ - but only if management, unions and workers were “aligned” as one.
“I’m imploring our union partners to resist the temptation to sow dissension and extend adversarial controversies beyond when everyone else has moved on,” the BTC chief told Tribune Business.
“In times of adversity we need to pull together in a competitive fashion and I don’t see us doing that. Let us not succumb to this reflexive need to fight and sow dissension when everyone else has decided to move on.
“It’s unnecessary and inexplicable when the work done to adjust the operating model has been solid, and we’ve been able to get industrial agreements that we’d not been able to achieve in the previous two years,” Mr Sinclair continued.
“We’d made the accommodations required that allow us in conjunction with our union partners to adjust the operating model, yet at the first sign of adversity they’re sowing more dissent and extending the controversy. There are instincts that could be fatal to our business, and our union partners do not have experience in a competitive environment.”
Mr Sinclair, a Jamaican, who has headed communications operations in both his home nation and Caribbean-wide for Cable & Wireless Communications (CWC), BTC’s immediate parent, suggested that the latter’s two unions are using “ancient practices” to get their own way which are simply ill-suited for the competitive environment in which the company finds itself.
He added that BTC has no choice but to “adjust its business operating model” given the sharp drop in revenues that resulted from the November 2016 end to its mobile monopoly, which traditionally accounted for between two-thirds to 70 percent of its top-line, due to the entrance of Aliv. Otherwise, he warned, BTC’s long-term survival may be at stake.
“What is the grievance exactly? We’ve just signed two industrial agreements that were outstanding for two years,” Mr Sinclair told Tribune Business. “This is not an effort to blame anyone. I just think instinctively we’re relying on instincts from another time. Our instincts need to be to relying on our competitive instincts and what we need to do to compete against the competition.
“We are actually moving ahead and concluding agreements we’ve been unable to conclude for the past two years. We’ve managed to do that by making concessions to the unions to finalise the operating model that’s appropriate for the operating environment we’re in.
“We’re no longer a $330m a year revenue business. We’re a $220m business. If we don’t make that adjustment we’re in an existential crisis. It’s been tough to make adjustments to the operating model now that it has one-third less revenue. The ability to do that has been tough.”
Describing the need to work with BTC’s unions as “a privilege but a challenge”, Mr Sinclair said the carrier’s main competitors - BISX-listed Cable Bahamas and its Aliv mobile subsidiary - were able to adjust their business models at a moment’s notice, and as they saw fit, because they were operating in a non-unionised workplace.
BTC does not have that luxury, and Mr Sinclair said the portrayal of their industrial agreement as only an unsigned deal ‘in principle’ by BCPOU union president, Dino Rolle, highlighted his contention that the unions are seeking to find fault where there is none.
“It shows again an absolute determination to find a dark cloud behind every single lining,” Mr Sinclair argued. “They’re trying to claw it back, trying to downplay and denigrate this agreement by saying it’s in principle.
“We have a written Heads of Agreement signed between us and the union, laying out the substantive terms of the Heads of Agreement. We’ve just got an agreement with the management union on the same basis. They keep looking for dark clouds behind every silver lining to extend dissension, extend contention. We continue to ask: Where is the need for this dissension?”
While many outside observers will likely agree with Mr Sinclair’s comments, his stance risks further stoking industrial tensions at BTC. These passions rose sharply last week after Mr Nair’s address to staff of Liberty’s Jamaican subsidiary, Flow Jamaica, went viral on social media in which he appeared to unfavourably compare BTC workers with their Jamaican counterparts.
Mr Sinclair, who was present at that meeting, told Tribune Business that Mr Nair’s comments had been taken “out of context” because he was speaking specifically about his experience when he visited BTC’s Mall at Marathon store.
The BTC chief emphasised that the remarks were “not aimed at the Bahamian people”, and pointed out that Mr Nair had rapidly apologised for any hurt caused to both the Prime Minister and wider public.
However, both the BCPOU and Bahamas Communications and Public Managers Union (BCPMU) have publicly rejected Mr Nair’s apology. And, just an hour after Tribune Business’s interview with Mr Sinclair, they staged a protest walk around BTC’s head office demanding that both he and the Liberty Latin America chief resign.
This is unlikely to deter Mr Sinclair, who pledged to Tribune Business that he will be “relentless” in executing his and CWC/Liberty’s plans for BTC given his conviction that he is taking the carrier on “the right road”.
Describing last week’s controversy, and the fragile state of labour relations, as “a bump in the road”, he added: “We’re doing the hard work to win currently, and don’t want to be derailed by reflexive, knee jerk reactions - the ancient approach to industrial relations that pits one segment of the organisation against another and sows dissent in an environment where we’re trying to win again.
“I’m sure my union partners’ intentions are pristine but we know what the road to hell is paved with.... For the life of me, this preposterous inclination to find a dark cloud behind every silver lining and to extend controversy rather than put it behind us as fast as we possibly can is disingenuous and not progressive.
“Let’s not focus on going down rabbit holes with this business. If we continue to go down that road, a cloud behind every silver lining, we’re not going to escape from the trap we’re in. Let’s not be fighting every step of the way. This sense of going to hell in a hand basket approach, nothing could be further from the truth,” Mr Sinclair continued.
“We’re falling back into old habits that were effective in the past when we were a monopoly, but can’t be considered effective today. What we have to do is compete better. That’s what we have to do.... The focus has to be on how we compete more, and more effectively. I don’t think our entire business has enough experience at it. Our union partners only have experience in a monopoly environment.”
Comments
B_I_D___ 17 hours, 26 minutes ago
Unions accept change...ROTFL!!
Chucky 17 hours, 25 minutes ago
“#Mr Sinclair said he did not understand their continued grievances and instinct to “fight at every step”.
That is what it is to be Bahamian!!!
It’s our biggest problem
JackArawak 17 hours, 12 minutes ago
LOL, better hope the PLP come back and give dem dey free money. Who ever heard of the world changing? Tings ga stay da same, we gern work here fa life, easy job too. I hope Batelco goes up in flames along with every other government corp. Bahamas Air? please just close up shop. etc
Well_mudda_take_sic 16 hours, 53 minutes ago
A dozen conchs strung together through the lips of their shells will stay wherever you put them in the sea until they literally starve to death. The same dozen conchs if left unstrung will disappear overnight as they each go their way seeking a grassier sea bottom to feed. Think of the union leaders as the rope that's holding back the development potential and productivity of most BTC employees. Then one day there's no more BTC....bankrupt with no more taxpayer support.....of course the fat union leaders may survive but the poor employees will for all intents and purposes die.
DWW 12 hours, 43 minutes ago
very well stated.
Clamshell 12 hours, 8 minutes ago
...
John 8 hours, 9 minutes ago
Sometimes there is benefit in a bunch of conch being strung together and not venturing to a grassier bottom overnight. They remain so the fisherman may have conch to sell the next day or the vendor can sell scorch conch or conch salad. And it the union is the string that keeps the conch tied together, management is the knot in the string that keeps the conch secure. Unfortunately, over the past few years, the knot keeps coming loose, conch slip away and get lost and the union to go on a hunt to bring more conch back and to firm the relationship with staff and management. You cannot keep the conch strung together indefinitely and feed them mostly empty promises.
SP 16 hours, 15 minutes ago
The little dumb emperor, Hubert Ingraham, set BTC on a path to failure years ago!
realfreethinker 13 hours, 56 minutes ago
BTC has been on a path to failure a long time. The only reason they are here today is because it was sold. Aliv and cable Bahamas is just hastening their demise. BTC was garbage when it was a monopoly
DWW 12 hours, 41 minutes ago
Really?!? is this faintheart or pansy talking? being the SPoof? Lets see, do you want to go back to the days of paying $45 per call to Florida? cell service that barely worked at the best of times? Granted there were some benefits back then, you could run up one bill and not have to pay up for 3 or 4 months before they cut you off. now? a few days late and your @#$ go borrow someone phone.
Clamshell 14 hours, 56 minutes ago
I can remember some years back, in the earlier days of the ‘web, when VOIP internet phone calling via computers first started to emerge. The Bahamian government’s response was to pass a law making it ILLEGAL to use such services, in hopes of preserving their Batelco monopoly — even tho friends of mine in government and business routinely used that “free” service to call abroad. That law probably is still on the books!
That stupid, short-sighted, against-the-tide sort of thinking prevails today ... and probably always will.
DWW 12 hours, 40 minutes ago
remember the callback service?
Clamshell 12 hours, 6 minutes ago
Did that ever actually work?
TheMadHatter 13 hours, 26 minutes ago
Look here. We got "Junkanoo in June" now, so what yall worring about?
Clamshell 13 hours, 11 minutes ago
🤣🤣🤣😎
sealice 13 hours, 9 minutes ago
as long as you can hold out till the plp win the next election and subsidize everything again we'll be back to normal around here....
birdiestrachan 11 hours, 13 minutes ago
"The former government monopoly"?? What is that all about??. The FNM Papa made a bad deal when they sold BTC. But it is a done deal.
It was the FNM Papa who said Bahamians would not be allowed to buy BTC.
proudloudandfnm 10 hours, 24 minutes ago
Actually the state of BTC today is exactly why HAI sold it. He knew then that BTC could never survive in a competitive environment and damned if he wasn't 100% right....
HAI is a prophet.....
SP 9 hours, 3 minutes ago
Prophet my cats' ass! He GAVE AWAY the lucrative submarine cable to his Haitian comrades and sold 51% of BTC for less than 25c market value on the dollar.
He should be flogged for treason & gross stupidity and jailed for assholeness.
concernedcitizen 8 hours, 38 minutes ago
HE got 200 million for half a company that was running on a platform not compatible w any other net works ,,Back then you could go all over Nassau and buy 20 dollars of minutes for ten or five dollars from people in BTC that were ripping off the punch in numbers .Where do you get your evaluation that 200 million for half was only 25% market value ..It was a sh#tty as BEC back then ,,dam since the late 70,s we can,t even keep the lights on !!!
TalRussell 10 hours, 40 minutes ago
I'm guessing BTC's comrade chief executive Balan, never did get around pass on his Redemption March's, promissory note's call to prime minister, with BTC local officials here on Colony of Out Islands, yes, no ...this IS some communication blunder within a corporation with communicate being their main business platform ....
Clamshell 10 hours, 1 minute ago
Listen up! Tal’s gonna tell us everything he knows about how to effectively communicate a message!
Porcupine 9 hours, 55 minutes ago
Balan and Sinclair are merely two high paid talking heads. They are paid to take the heat for business as usual in the neo-liberal world order. it is all about the deal. Sell off assets, cut employee benefits, work employees harder, all in the name of competitiveness. You would think that after all this time of these policies perhaps some of the profits would have allowed corporations to pay their employees a living wage. Look around the world. Are you paying attention? People like Nair and Sinclair are merely doing the dirty work for their masters. They enter and exit but nothing really changes, does it. Their blather is all the same. Work harder and quit complaining. Nair and Sinclair are like the rest of us in some respects. They are slaves to their money masters. Like many also, they will sell out their fellow man for the few extra dollars they put into their pockets.
John 8 hours ago
So can a $220 Millon BTC be profitable? Can a revenue downgraded BTC still not offer quality service in the face of competition and still offer staff decent pay with significant benefits? When the auto manufacturers decided to pull out of Detroit, Kentucky and other US states, little did they know that not only would they be eating out the heart of America and enriching other countries. And when they decided to come back decades later, at the beckoning of Donald Trump, did the realization that the synergies for competitive production of automobiles no longer exist. Will the two phone companies now ask for foreign workers to replace Bahamian employees. They have outsourced as much as the work as they can. already.
Sign in to comment
Or login with:
OpenID