Sir Orville Celebrates His 90th Birthday

THE Free National Movement extended birthday greetings to former Governor General Sir Orville Turnquest on Friday.

“On behalf of the party leader Dr Hubert Minnis, Deputy Leader K Peter Turnquest, Chairman Carl Culmer, MCMs, party officers and members of the Free National Movement, we wish to extend birthday wishes to Sir Orville Turnquest,” the party said in a brief statement. “Sir Orville served as a governor general, a former deputy prime minister, attorney general and minister of foreign affairs. He has been instrumental in the development of the Bahamas and the Free National Movement, his legacy will be celebrated.

“Happy 90th birthday Sir Orville Turnquest,” the FNM said.