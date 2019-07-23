All Change On Bay Street

EDITOR, The Tribune

My late maternal grandmother, born in 1900, would often reminisce about the sleepy town of Nassau, with its quaint little Bay Street shops, many of which buildings are still here today. The proprietors of these shops (un-airconditioned as they were) would sit by the front door and if you asked for anything in particular, you would be directed, or pointed, to go right over there in the back, on the so-and-so shelf. The proprietor could not get up from (normally) his comfy chair until you found what you were looking for and were ready to pay.

Somehow between those sleepy, lazy days of yesteryear, the merchant class of Bahamians have died off, or looked for other opportunities elsewhere and in their dying wakes have left a cadre of foreign entrepreneurs, who no one seems to be sure what they are selling or doing, but they have no idea of what the Main Street American tourist comes to Nassau for. If one would take the time to walk the sidewalks of Bay Street today, instead of our laid back Bahamian proprietors of yesterday, we see a plethora of young middle-eastern men, working the sidewalks, with their hip-hop music blasting across Bay Street and up and down the sidewalks, as if that were the key to the Main Street American’s heart.

Notwithstanding the continuing miles of red tape that must be traversed to gain a business licence, who is controlling, if anyone or anything, the kind of businesses that are granted licences, or the way they conduct those businesses? Is there anymore a requirement to “keep the peace”, and does one have to make formal complaints to the police, or can we expect the police to maintain the “peace” on their own, and when one shopkeeper’s music permeates the next door shopkeeper’s premises, maybe the peace has been broken.

Assuming that there are any police at all beating the Bay Street pavement!

BRUCE G RAINE

Nassau,

July 21, 2019.