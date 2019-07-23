Break-In Likely To Cost Dundas Centre $7,000

By MORGAN ADDERLEY

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

A BREAK-IN at the Dundas Centre for the Performing Arts has left the iconic non-profit with more than $7,000 worth of damage, according to manager Delores Adderley, who made appeals for donations to offset repair costs.

Mrs Adderley, who has been the building’s manager for the past four years, said doors had been wrecked, telephone wires cut and and alarm system damaged. The break-in occurred between late Sunday night and early yesterday morning.

She said the theatre can ill-afford such a “setback”, adding the non-profit is also seeking donations for the construction of a perimeter wall to increase security, which will likely cost thousands.

The Dundas is currently hosting its summer youth programme, which is scheduled to put on a performance this weekend. It is also currently preparing for the October Shakespeare in Paradise production.

“A terrible, terrible break in,” Mrs Adderley said. “They have not tampered with any props…it’s the destruction of the property, the physical structure,” she continued. “Seven doors, cables cut, wires cut, alarm system cut, internet system cut, phone wires cut. So I’m saying we have no form of communicating and getting stuff out for the performance, especially our internet system.

“Our alarms are destroyed. Every cable, every wire has been cut…It behooves me that they destroyed eight doors required to get into everything and when you got into everything you didn’t take anything. They just kept cutting wires and I’m trying to figure out what is it about the technical aspect of the robbery. All our internet system is down, all our telephone system is down, all our cameras are down.

“Let the people know that we can’t build if they’re going to keep destroying it. It’s your theatre. It’s a community theatre.”

Mrs Adderley added a television was stolen as well as inventory.

“I’m estimating the damage is now at over $7,000. Between seven doors and labour and the alarm system and the [exterior] door…approximately $7,000 or more.”

She added she has had to replace one door already, because the building had to be secured.

“We need help now to keep it open…(this situation) setting us back now, it’s an appeal now to get these things done. One door is going to cost nearly $1,000 to put back up. On the outward side…we’re going to be at a setback, and we’re trying to go into the season with setback. We just need to let persons understand it’s your theatre, so why destroy it? Why destroy your theatre? Try to build your theatre, try to keep it open. You know, we need help, we need sponsors, we need grants…and we’re not getting that. So we don’t need an setbacks.”

When asked if the summer youth programme weekend performances will go on as planned, Mrs Adderley replied: “We’re trying to appeal to the public now that they can assist us by if they decide they want to donate something we appreciate that to get it on the run…But presently as we stand, the sound system is intact and the lighting system is intact.”

Regarding the youth participants, she said: “We’re trying to make them feel secure.”