King Denies Fraud Charges

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

BAHAMIAN businessman and impresario Rudolph “Rudy” King was charged yesterday with defrauding the General Post Office of over a half a million dollars, then laundering that amount between 2012 and 2015.

The 50-year-old stood before Senior Magistrate Derence Rolle-Davis charged with five counts each of fraud and money laundering concerning allegations he defrauded the post office’s savings account of $632,416 between June 2012 and April 2015.

According to the prosecution, King allegedly defrauded the GPO’s savings account of $125,688 between June 13, 2012 and April 2, 2015; another $243,225 between June 11, 2012 and April 15, 2015; another $151,252 between August 12, 2014 and March 26, 2015; an additional $9,437 between October 30, 2014 and April 8, 2015; and another $102,814 between November 11, 2014 and March 5, 2015.

King is also alleged to have laundered the individual amounts from June 11, 2012 straight up to April 8, 2015.

King denied all of the allegations.

Given his not guilty pleas, the matter was adjourned to November 4 for trial. He was ordered to be remanded into custody until that time, however, his attorney Damian Gomez, QC, told the court that his legal team had already taken the liberty of preparing his bail application ahead of the arraignment, and intended to apply immediately to the Supreme Court for bail.