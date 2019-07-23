Motorist Causes Death By Dangerous Driving

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

A 26-year-old man yesterday denied allegations that his dangerous driving in a car he had no permission to operate caused the death of a 25-year-old woman last month.

Shaquille Bethel Hamilton entered a not guilty plea to causing Yoandra Roberts’ death after the car he was driving slammed into a tree and rolled into a ditch on June 14.

Hamilton further denied allegations that sometime prior to the accident, he removed the car without the consent of its owner, Sharlene Strachan. He further denied allegations that at the time of the accident, he did not have a valid driver’s licence.

According to initial reports, shortly after 4am on the date in question, Hamilton and Roberts were riding in a black Honda Civic in the north bound lane of Sir Milo Butler Highway, when Hamilton lost control of the vehicle. As a result, the car ultimately collided into a tree before rolling down a ditch.

Fire Services officers were called to the scene and removed both Hamilton and Roberts from the vehicle. Paramedics were also summoned to the location, however, Roberts was pronounced dead. Hamilton, meanwhile, was transported to hospital.

Given Hamilton’s not guilty pleas, the matter was adjourned to October 1 for trial. He was granted $9,000 bail with two suretors.