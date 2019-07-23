'Tum Tum' Home After Being 'Fired From The Phoenix Suns'

By BRENT STUBBS

Senior Sports Reporter

bstubbs@tribunemedia.net

LOURAWLS 'Tum Tum' Nairn Jr is no longer with the Phoenix Suns. But he will cherish the opportunity that he had to work in the front office in player development.

"I've been home for the past few months just chilling after we got fired from the Phoenix Suns," said Nairn, who took the opportunity to attend the Hope 24 Elite Buddy Hield Basketball Clinic.

The 24-year-old former Michigan State Spartans guard spent a short time with fellow Bahamian DeAndre Ayton, the first-round draft pick in 2018.

"It was a wonderful experience just being in that environment in the NBA," said Nairn, who didn't get a chance to be drafted or selected to play in the league after he completed his four-year stint at Michigan State.

"To move from playing college basketball to being on the coaching staff of an NBA team was only a blessing from God. It was just a good experience for me being around the game that I love."

Now at home, having recently released his first book, an autobiography entitled "Purpose Driven," Nairn said he's just relaxing at home and waiting on the next opportunity that presents itself.

"I have some things in the making, but I don't want to say anything just yet," he said.

In the meantime, he said he wanted to make an appearance to support Hield, his former team-mate, who played together in high school and on the national team.

Hield's week-long camp got started yesterday at the Kendal Isaacs Gymnasium and is expected to wrap up on Saturday. "I just wanted to come out and support him," Nairn said.

With Hield heading into his fourth year in the NBA with Sacramento, Nairn said the Kings should stand a chance of being one of the top teams to watch in the western conference of the NBA. "I think they will be a playoff team. I think they will make a run because they have a really good team this year," Nairn noted.

As for Phoenix, with the return of Ayton after he completed his rookie season as the number one draft pick, Nairn feels they will continue to have some growing pains, but he wishes them every success.

Unlike Hield and Ayton, who will be in his second year with the Suns, Nairn said his life is not so much geared around basketball, so he's willing to pursue whatever it is that God has in store for him. However, he wished not to disclose any of those plans before they come to fruition.