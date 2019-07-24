31-Year-Old From Abaco Charged With Murder

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A 31-year-old Abaco man accused of killing a father of two was charged with murder in the Marsh Harbour Magistrate’s Court yesterday.

Kevin Gabriel, of Crockett Drive, appeared before Magistrate A Evans. It is alleged that on Friday, July 19, the accused by means of unlawful harm intentionally caused the death of 24-year-old Rajim Bethel.

According to initial reports from police, officers were alerted last Friday to gunshots fired in the area of the Mudd, where officers discovered a man lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds in his body. He was taken to the local clinic, but died of his injuries.

Gabriel was not required to enter a plea to the murder charge. Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services until September 12.