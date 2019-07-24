College Happy To Open Its New Alumni Office

SATURDAY July 20 marked a new page in the Saint Augustine’s College Alumni Association’s book.

Due to damage caused by successive hurricanes, the alumni office, which for many years was originally located on the campus of St Augustine’s College, Fox Hill, could no longer be used. This, combined with the fact that the former office space is slated to become an integral part of the school’s field of dreams project, meant that SACAA executives had to find a location where alumni business could be relocated.

Fred Albury, owner of AutoMall, helped by generously donating office space in the Toyota Automall showroom building on the corner of Buen Retiro Rd and Shirley Street.

At Saturday’s ribbon cutting ceremony, SACAA President Cherelle Cartwright expressed thanks to all who helped make the new office a reality.

The office opening was also used as an opportunity to announce two upcoming projects; a mix and mingle on August 3 at the BMW showroom on Shirley Street and the second annual Lighthouse Awards and Gala slated for October 26 at the Hilton.

The mix and mingle event will launch fundraising efforts to establish a scholarship fund for current and prospective students at SAC who meet the requirements. An entrance fee of $30 will be collected at the door and pledges will be accepted. This event is opened to the general public.

The Lighthouse Awards & Gala will be held under the patronage of Patricia Minnis, wife of Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis.

This year’s honorees are: Sir Michael Barnett, Malcolm Adderley, Bishop Arnold Josey, Kevin Cambridge, Dr Jacinta Higgs, Dr Giavana Jones, Dr Charlene Wallace, Dr P Samuel Bain, Bridgette Francis, Basil Christie, Laverne Eve, Brent Stubbs, Giovanni Johnson, and the Galanis family.

For more information you can reach the alumni office at 397-1744, email thesacalumni@gmail.com or its website at www.thesacalumniassociation.org.