EDITOR, The Tribune

I am a Bahamian who has grown weary of reading editorials about why we need to cut ties with our British or colonial heritage. I see nothing wrong with it at all. All countries or nations can attest to the fact that unpleasant events took place in their past. However, we all live and learn. Even in our individual lives we have all done or experienced things in our past that we are not proud of but we do not try to erase or cut off our past. We focus on becoming better individuals and simply work on improving what we have. In the same way, The Bahamas simply needs to focus on ensuring that we become a better nation but we must hold on to those things that make us who we are.

I look forward to watching the procession for the opening of the legal year. I have no problem with the queen or the royal family. Those who are chosen to receive royal honours should be proud as it is something to be proud of. These things do not negate our “Bahamianness”, they are simply a part of us.

I find that some “educated “ persons have a problem with anything colonial and all they rant about is how our forefathers were enslaved and how the “white man” did this and that. I have heard enough. I am a proud black Bahamian who agrees that blacks experienced injustice but so did some white people and so did other races. Leave My Bahamas just as it is with our colonial connection. There is so much rich history intertwined in it all. What the complainers should do is sit down and think of ways to help the at risk young men and women who are committing crimes and so forth. We cannot blame the queen or slavery or our colonial history with that. We must blame ourselves as a nation. We as a people must focus on how to “fix” our present condition and stop complaining about the past.

PROUD BAHAMIAN

Nassau

July 18, 2019