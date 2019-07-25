Five People, Including A Jp, Face Charges Over Sham Marriages

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

THREE men and two women were arraigned in Magistrates Court yesterday on charges related to fraudulent marriages.

Bradley Smith, 48, of Moncur Alley off Kemp Road, Bernard Musgrove, 19, of Palm Beach Street, Haitian national Willy Exama, 24, of Mackey Street, Haitian national Anslene Nicolas, 23, of Greenwood Road and Bridney Johnson, 19, of Yellow Elder, appeared before Magistrate Kara Deveaux-Turnquest.



Smith, a Justice of the Peace, was charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, two counts of attempted fraud by false pretences, two counts of abetment to commit fraud by false pretences, two counts of abetment to commit fraudulent marriage and two counts of conspiracy to commit a fraudulent marriage.



Smith pleaded not guilty to all charges against him and was denied bail. He was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services (BDCS) until October 3 and 4, when he is set to stand trial.

Exama, Johnson, Nicolas and Musgrove were charged with one count of conspiracy to commit fraud by false pretences, fraud, attempted fraud by false pretences, fraudulent marriage and conspiracy to commit a fraudulent marriage.

Both couples pleaded not guilty to the five charges and were denied bail.



Exama and Johnson were remanded to the BDCS until October 3 when they are set to stand trial.

Musgrove and Nicolas were remanded to the BDCS until October 4.