Mitchell Urges Members To Be On Their Best Behaviour At Convention

By RIEL MAJOR

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

AS members of the Progressive Liberal Party head into day one of their convention, PLP chairman Fred Mitchell has offered some guidance to candidates running for internal office: be careful what you say and avoid public attacks on colleagues.

In a press release, Mr Mitchell said any member of the party in good standing has the right to enter the race for office, but noted a certain standard of behaviour is expected.



“Candidates for office in the PLP should avoid making public comments which may have the effect of bringing the business of an internal party campaign into the public domain to the detriment of the PLP and bringing party members falsely into disrepute,” the statement read.

“All candidates are reminded that they are to act with decorum. It is inappropriate to lead public attacks on other party members. It does not meet the standard of good conduct.

He also said: “Candidates for office in the PLP where they believe they must speak publicly about their candidacy should speak the truth and avoid slanderous and salacious comments. “They should avoid appearing to collude with FNM partisans to create problems within the PLP. Their agents should be of good repute and not associated with criminal elements.”

The statement added: “Out of an abundance of caution, it is probably appropriate to avoid discussing party business in the public. There is a special responsibility where senior figures in the PLP are involved who should know better.”

Meanwhile, PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis pivoted on Tuesday night from rhetoric discouraging a challenge to his leadership team at the convention.

He directly acknowledged the looming challenge of Obie Wilchcombe for the first time and said the former West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP should run for the post of chairman if he believes he could offer what the current team cannot.

However, Mr Davis told The Tribune that he does not believe Mr Wilchcombe has wide support.

“I want everyone who is here,” Mr Davis said on Tuesday, “those who may be supporting Obie, those who may be supporting anyone else, just let me say it clear and loud, whoever wants to run for any position should run. This is the time, at convention, to sort these things out. This team, Brave’s team, we are feeling really good about the party’s progress with the Deputy Leader Chester Cooper, with the chairman, Senator Fred Mitchell and with our Deputy Chairperson Robyn Lynes.

“We feel good about the party’s progress. These are exciting times. We rather not interrupt the momentum of a party that is growing and is on the move but if Obie wants to make an argument about why that interruption is necessary and worthwhile, he should do so.”

He continued: “(Obie) asked me about running and I told him I don’t see that he has the support and that continues to be the case. I rather spare him another loss but no one is gonna stand in his way of ambition. I just want every PLP and stalwart councilor to realise that the party is progressing, the party is moving and the party is on the way to victory. It is my view, you may have a different view but it is my view, that it is not time to interrupt that progress, it is not time to interrupt that growth, it is not time to change mates on the SS PLP and that is my view and I wish to persuade you that that is the view that you too should take.”

Mr Davis met with party supporters in Grand Bahama on Tuesday night as he appealed for them to support his team.

Nomination for party positions takes place today with voting and results expected on Friday.

The party’s convention will be held at the Melia resort on Cable Beach.