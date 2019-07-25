Plp Convention: Davis And Cooper Returned As Leader And Deputy

Philip "Brave" Davis and I Chester Cooper have been returned as leader and deputy leader respectively of the Progressive Liberal Party after both were nominated unopposed.
Thunderous applause confirmed the party's support for both men during the nominations which began shortly after 10.30am.
Two candidates, Senator Fred Mitchell and former Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe nominated for party chairman.
There are 1800 delegates registered for this year's convention.
Comments
Economist 3 hours, 34 minutes ago
Same old PLP. Nothing changed, nothing new.
joeblow 2 hours, 39 minutes ago
This is proof that PLP's (by and large) have a mental illness that keeps them disconnected from reality!
K4C 2 hours, 31 minutes ago
the suspense was almost intolerable
Clamshell 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
ROFLMAO!
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
Exactly. This is so very sad. Dont these people realize that we NEED a strong opposition for democracy to work? They just threw up a white flag and gave up. They will not get more than 9 seats. Where the heck is Sears? There is a saying that to whom much is given, much is expected. I cannot understand why he wont use his excellent knowledge of government and our Constitution to lead our nation into freedom and prosperity.
Sears is a supreme disappointment to me. I agree numbers money is good, but our people are suffering so very much. Maybe he never comes out of the office? Never drives Nassau Street? Cowpen Road? East St. South? Now our country has been condemned to suffer another 8 years. Is there a demonic curse on us?
Sickened 2 hours, 27 minutes ago
I'm clapping very loudly.
The_Oracle 1 hour, 31 minutes ago
So who got Chairman?
realfreethinker 1 hour, 30 minutes ago
They haven't voted yet for chairman
TheMadHatter 1 hour, 1 minute ago
Davis will "hint" who he wants and the P-Lemmings-P will vote accordingly.
Clamshell 1 hour, 28 minutes ago
Oh, goodie ... more Philip “Gravy” Davis!
proudloudandfnm 1 hour, 20 minutes ago
Same old song and dance. Wote for us and we'll rob you blind....
ABOMINATION 57 minutes ago
If we be stupid enough to put these corrupt criminals back in office, then we deserve what follows! We need to change our 2 party systems and look for CEO s of good repute and track records to run our country. NEVER AGAIN SHOULD WE ALLOW THE PLP BACK INTO OFFICE...NEVER. NEVER..we must all learn from our Mistakes! They all have God to answer too.....Oh when are you all moving into your The Pointe Pent houses? Journalist go and put the Mic into their faces and ask the hard questions......
Clamshell 48 minutes ago
Well, as TalRussell would say,
“Here dem Queen’s Colony of Out Islands dis fibberlance red shirts populace purse conmigulate dem yellow shirts, yes-no?, with pots conch chowder from Her Majesty done glumulate in der Parliament of The Peoples, yes? no?, for never nontoward da furtherance of conjecturation on da question at hand, yes-no?”
Gotoutintime 35 minutes ago
LOL!!
