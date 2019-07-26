Baic Farmer's Market In East Nassau Return

The Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation (BAIC) yesterday said its Farmer’s Market will return to RM Bailey Park this Saturday with a variety of Bahamian grown fruits and vegetables on sale at reasonable prices.
BAIC will again team up with the Potters Cay Dock Produce Exchange for the weekend’s event. The Farmers Market will return to its regular site at Gladstone Road on Saturday, August 10.
