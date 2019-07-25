Defiant Obie Takes Fight To Mitchell

By KHRISNA RUSSELL

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

FORMER Tourism Minister Obie Wilchcombe criticised Senator Fred Mitchell’s storied past with the Progressive Liberal Party, suggesting he found it “amazing” that the senator’s loyalty to the organisation has not been questioned as both men face off today for the chairmanship of the PLP.

Mr Wilchcombe also hit out at PLP leader Philip “Brave” Davis for repeatedly undermining his bid to contest the post.

The former West Grand Bahama and Bimini MP said despite having lost a bid for chairman in 2017, he was confident the move granted the wishes of supporters, adding he had no fears another loss would hurt his political ambitions within the party.

Earlier this week, Mr Davis told The Tribune that Mr Wilchcombe asked him about running but he told him he didn’t see that he had the support. Mr Davis said while he had preferred to spare Mr Wilchcombe another loss, no one was going to stand in his way of ambition.

Some in the party believe that the chairman race will be a hotly contested one and have used the 2017 race as a benchmark to gauge this year’s run.

Mr Wilchcombe received 208 fewer votes than Mr Mitchell when he ran for chairman back then.

“I think it’s imperative to remember I ran for deputy leader of the party and I lost to Brave Davis and I never once walked away from my party or ever considered leaving my party or not supporting my party,” Mr Wilchcombe said when asked if his work would continue if he lost the race. He spoke to reporters at the Melia Nassau Beach Hotel during the nomination process for PLP internal posts.

Delegates will vote today between 8am and 2pm.

“Really the person who’s running against me left the PLP. I think that’s the significant difference. I’ve never left the people. I never went against my organisation. I never said negative and derogatory things about the leaders as Fred Mitchell did. So I find it to be incredibly amazing when they talk about loyalty when I am the individual who demonstrated loyalty (and) never left, never criticised, never took on my leadership and I never denounced anything that my party was doing.

“I’m a PLP and I remain a PLP.”

He said another loss would not harm his future political aspirations.

“The party at the end of the day, you can continue to contribute and that’s just the way it is in politics. You know we had the (former) president of the United States Ronald Reagan he ran three times and we have (former US Vice President) Joe Biden, he’s ran several times. So people win and the reality is you can win today and not win tomorrow and others have run and lost.

“But I’m a humble person and if at the end of the day, I just love people and if people want you to be a part of them, you are going to be a part of them one way or the other.

“I’m not going to die, I am going to continue to work hard.”

Asked to respond to Mr Wilchcombe’s criticisms, Mr Mitchell had limited comment.

“I’ve not made any comment about Mr Wilchcombe or anything he says and I maintain that I have nothing to say,” Mr Mitchell said.

“I can’t speak to anybody else’s behaviour. I can only speak for mine. I am guided by a set of principles and I stand by those.”

Regarding Mr Davis’ comments about his perceived lack of support, Mr Wilchcombe also said: “I think he should not have been saying that to start with because I have not disclosed what him and I spoke about when he asked to meet with me. I did not disclose that and I don’t think the leader of our party should be doing that, but nevertheless it’s his right and he’s done it.

“What you have to do is continue to move forward that’s just the way it is,” Mr Wilchcombe said.