Driver Dies After Traffic Collision

By FARRAH JOHNSON

POLICE are investigating a traffic collision which left a man dead early Thursday morning.

According to police, shortly after 1am a grey Honda Aria driven by a woman collided with a red Suzuki Swift driven by a mam on Bernard Road near the Aqua Pure Water Company.

Emergency personnel rendered medical assistance once they arrived to the scene; however, the male driver was pronounced dead while the female driver was taken to hospital, where she is listed in serious but stable condition.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.