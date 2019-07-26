Fnm: Convention Shows Plp Not Fit To Govern

THE Free National Movement has asserted that divisions on display at the Progressive Liberal Party’s national convention shows it is not fit to govern the country.

“The PLP has always had issues when it comes to democracy in the party,” the FNM noted in a press release. “It was formed in 1953. Since then it has had only three people carry the title of leader. Sir Lynden Pindling led for four decades; Perry Christie for two decades.

“Brave Davis is trying to be the latest PLP leader for life. In the run-up to the PLP’s convention he did not want anyone challenging him and his handpicked leadership team. Brave is angry that his long-time rival and nemesis Obie Wilchcombe won’t just let him run the PLP as maximum leader.

“Wilchcombe and Brave opposed each other for the post of PLP deputy leader years ago. Brave won. These men do not like each other. Wilchcombe wants to be PLP leader and won’t give up that ambition.

“Wilchcombe has defied Brave and is running to be PLP chairman against Brave’s man, Fred Mitchell. There is great division in the PLP. Senior PLPs know Brave is unpopular. They know Bahamians do not think he would be a suitable prime minister. Brave is from the old guard of the party.”

The FNM claimed some in the PLP want a “fresh face” to lead the opposition party before the next election, despite him being elected unopposed as PLP leader yesterday.

“Quietly, senior PLPs hope Brave is deposed before the next general election, and that a fresh face leads the party,” the FNM statement claimed. “Brave fears this dissent. That is why he did not want his team opposed. He only backtracked on that position because of criticism of how anti-democratic it sounded.

“Brave is a leader who is unsure of the extent of his support in the PLP. He’s afraid of challengers.

“. . .This is the current state of the PLP. It is a divided party with a leader who doesn’t like internal elections that challenge his rule. Such a party is unfit to govern The Bahamas.”