Fred Mitchell Wins Plp Chairman Vote

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FRED Mitchell on Friday won a dominant victory over Obie Wilchcombe in the closely watched chairmanship race at the Progressive Liberal Party convention, receiving 802 votes to Mr Wilchcombe's 338 votes, according to party officials.

The race had turned more heated in recent weeks, with supporters on both sides engaged in lively debate across social media.

This was a more decisive victory for Mr Mitchell than the 2017 race where he received 208 more votes than Mr Wilchcombe.

For party leader Philip "Brave" Davis, who ran unopposed along with Deputy Leader Chester Cooper on Thursday, the win represents a personal victory. Mr Davis had embraced a strategy of making the race a test of loyalty to him. Two years after becoming leader, the victory cemented his grip on the party after years of being deputy to former Prime Minister Perry Christie, his allies said.



Following his victory, Mr Mitchell told The Tribune: "These things to me are just routine. Elections are my life. I would rather not have to spend money to defend my position but that's the way life is. This has been quite an expensive exercise. The leader has had to put in a full scale defence. My feeling is it's done now and I cant be concerning myself with that anymore."

Asked about Mr Wilchombe's future in the party, he said: "I have no idea and I wouldn't speculate. He's a member of the party in good standing and my assumption is he'll find a pathway to work within the party and I think no one will stop him if he wishes to make a contribution. That's what the PLP is, a big tent."

Mr Davis reacted to Mr Mitchell’s win during his speech at the convention later on Friday night. “Fellow delegates, like I told you when we opened this convention, talk is easy, but hard work is hard work, and this team works early mornings and late nights and all the hours in-between,” he said.

“Show them what you think about that! I asked you to support this leadership team and you did I thank you for your confidence in me and in them. In this party, if you got something to say, you say it. You want to run, you run. That doesn’t mean a leader can’t have an opinion. PLPs, with your ballots, you showed you agreed with me on the best path forward, and I’m grateful. We had our vote, and we’re moving on now, because we have big things to do together.”

