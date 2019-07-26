Ten Jobs Axed At Plastics Company

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

A PLASTICS manufacturing plant in Freeport has terminated 10 contract workers, according to a company executive.



Greg Ebelhar, chief operating officer at Polymers International Ltd, said: “Polymers International Ltd recently adjusted our workforce in response to changing market dynamics that are reducing demand for the resins we manufacture in our Freeport facility.”

Mr Ebelhar noted that foam, food and beverage packaging has increasingly been the target of environmental concern and legislative bans, and—as a result—customers and consumers are choosing products made from alternative raw materials.

“Although we took several previous steps to reduce expenses that did not affect labour, we recently had to dismiss 10 contract employees.

“Polymers International Ltd continues to serve as an important resin producer for our customers. We appreciate our employees’ continued commitment to our company, and we thank the Freeport community for its support as well,” he said.

The Bahamas has joined many countries throughout the world to ban Styrofoam and single use plastics, and draft legislation has been crafted with a target date of implementation by January 2020.

In terms of the impact on businesses that rely on the use of plastic bags and Styrofoam, as well as local distributors of these products, officials from the Ministry of Environment and Housing believe this will ultimately be a “win-win” situation.

With grocery stores bringing in an estimated 26 million plastic bags a year, the ban is predicted to help businesses save money while also giving local “creatives” the opportunity to help develop alternatives, officials have said.

Minister of Environment and Housing Romauld Ferreira said last year this is why the ban is a “great opportunity for the creation of jobs,” specifically calling out to artists, straw vendors, and creatives. He has invited them to “redesign the traditional crocus sack bags and add some Androsia and a dash of our native straw”.

Polymers International Limited opened its multi-million-dollar facility Freeport in the mid 1990s. The company, which produces polystyrene beads to make foam products, is one of the largest employers on Grand Bahama.