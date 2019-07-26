When Stop Means Stop

This week the government announced new regulations for motorists would come into force in the first week of January.

For drivers it will mean fines for using a cell phone behind the wheel, having open alcohol, no insurance or proper driving licence.

Can we politely suggest another.

Failing to recognise what a Stop sign means.

If you live or work near Dowdeswell Street in central Nassau you'll now exactly what we mean.

Not a week's goes by without a serious accident somewhere along this busy road.

Yesterday afternoon it happened again for exactly the same reasons as every other time.

Traffic moving south off Bay Street or north off Shirley Street must stop for traffic move east to west or west to east. Drivers familiar with Dowdeswell know to take it very carefully at every junction as you never know when someone is just to come speeding across right in front of you (or edge out into the middle of the road forcing the car with the actual right of way to stop).

For two unlucky motorists it was smashed cars and a lift home yesterday lunchtime, hopefully with no one injured.

So please, if you see a Stop sign, do what it says and STOP!