‘I’Ll Probably Abstain On Confidence Vote’

PINERIDGE MP Frederick McAlpine says he will likely vote to abstain if the Official Opposition brings a no-confidence resolution in the House of Assembly against Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, signalling he will not show public support for the leader of his party.

For his part, Centerville MP Reece Chipman appears undecided on the matter while Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller said he has to weigh the various factors involved before making a decision.

During the final night of the PLP’s convention on Friday, Progressive Liberal Party leader Philip “Brave” Davis announced he will bring a no-confidence motion at the earliest opportunity and require Free National Movement parliamentarians to “go on the record and vote”. He cited the controversial Town Centre Mall lease as rationale for such a move.

The House of Assembly is currently on summer recess until October 2. Although no one expects Dr Minnis would lose a no-confidence vote, the actions of Mr McAlpine, Mr Chipman and Golden Isles MP Vaughn Miller are likely to be closely watched as the three have frequently criticized the Minnis administration.

Mr McAlpine said: “The opposition has a right to call for a vote of no confidence. As it stands for me, in terms of supporting it, I can’t say I will and I can’t say I won’t. I probably will more than likely abstain in that vote, the reason being that when you talk about a vote of no confidence you have to consider who you are gonna place there. I’m one of those persons who have been very vocal when it comes to this government so I can’t vote yes.

“People might say, ‘you’ve been so ferocious against the government so why aren’t you going to support this?’ The answer is that I really don’t wish to at this time support it but I can’t come out and say I don’t support it. I don’t think I can run away from the vote, I won’t be ducking during the time of the vote and one else should either.”

Mr Chipman said: “I am not sure what is the basis of this ‘no confidence’ vote coming from the PLP. However, what is clear is that the confidence of the Bahamian people in politics and politicians has eroded. We have strayed from the people’s agenda and have deviated to the same ole ways of institutional politics. If the basis of the no confidence vote is trust, trusting to do what is right by the Bahamian people, then we have an issue, not just with one person but with many, not just with one party but with many. A ‘no confidence’ vote should be a matter of trust and for me that is a tough call at this time. The existing institutional politics continues to ruin the minds, direction and future of our people and country.”

Mr Miller, meanwhile, said among the factors that could influence his decision is whether Dr Minnis publicly responds to St Annes MP Brent Symonette’s revelation that he discussed details about the Town Centre Mall lease with Dr Minnis.

A no-confidence motion would take priority on Parliament’s agenda. The Minnis administration could respond by amending the resolution and turning it into a vote of confidence as it did last year when the PLP brought a no-confidence motion against House Speaker Halston Moultrie.

In light of the PLP’s convention last week, Mr McAlpine criticized the FNM for not having its own national convention since 2016. The FNM’s constitution requires the party hold a national convention every two years. The FNM will hold a youth convention next month.

“I know we talk about democracy in the party, and even though we talk about the PLP not being democratic, we’ve not had a convention as we’re scheduled to have,” Mr McAlpine said.

“We’re having the youth convention, only to turn around and have some of the older people answer the people at the PLP convention. That’s sad, not very accountable and transparent or democratic. You can’t speak about this transparency and at the end of the day people see the game you’re playing. Why won’t you call a national convention? We’ve not had a national convention since before the general election. At least the PLP have had two and yet we have the nerve to get in their business about who’s running for chairman and who’s not. Why are we even in their business?”

Mr Chipman added: “What was of greater interest to me (at the PLP convention) was the ratification of the new party constitution and whether it paved the way for candidate debates, whether it deepened the principles of democracy and engaged the rights of constituents in the decision making process. I am told the FNM is redoing their constitution as well and I am hoping for the sake of our people the above is included, but we will see.”

The PLP changed its constitution to significantly boost the number of delegates that can participate in its conventions, a move that could impact future leadership contests. The number of delegates per constituency that can vote has been increased from ten to 20. Affiliate organizations like the Progressive Young Liberals and the Women’s Branch Association will be allowed to have branches in every constituency, not just one per island, and every such branch will have the power to send five delegates to a convention.