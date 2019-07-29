Lightning Strike And Drownings Claim Three

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

POLICE are investigating two more drownings and the death of a man struck by lightning Monday.

A group of boys were swimming at Long Wharf Beach when one of them became distressed and submerged in the water shortly after 3pm, according reports.

The boy was unconscious when pulled from the water and taken to hospital. However, he was pronounced dead a short time later. Family members have identified the victim as 15-year-old Ethan Miller.

Less than two hours later, another young man was pulled from waters Lovers Beach, Hepburn Town in Grand Bahama. The man was 20-years-old, according to Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder, who appealed to parents and beachgoers to exercise caution.

“We’re reminding the parents that during this summer break,” she said, “this is a time when we spend a lot of time on our beaches or in our pools. We’re just appealing to parents to watch their children properly, supervise their children.

She continued: “For young persons to be mindful of the fact if you’re going to be using a jetski or in a boat on the waters, and you’re not a strong swimmer or can’t swim, to wear a life vest because it can save your life.”

In the third incident, a man was caught in an electrical storm while fishing with a woman shortly after noon off Red Bays, Andros.

“The male was allegedly struck by lightning and fell into the water and became unconscious,” read a police report.

“The woman was able to call for assistance and was assisted by persons in the community, who retrieved the man from was the water and transported him to the community clinic, where he was pronounced dead.

“The woman was not injured,” the statement added.

Police will await the results of autopsies before classifying the deaths.