Man Found Dead Off Prince Charles Drive

Police are investigating after the body of a man was found with head injuries off Prince Charles Drive. Superintendent Shanta Knowles said the deceased was found by area residents around Seabreeze Drive off Beatriz Avenue. Officials will await the results of an autopsy before classifying the death, she said.

Police are appealing for people with any information that can assist with this investigation to contact Crime Stoppers at 328-8477, the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, or their nearest police station.