Minnis Sees Zns Complete Digital Transformation

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

The final phase of the digital transformation upgrade of ZNS television was completed when Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis on Friday officially launched digital high definition (HD) television at ZNS northern service in Grand Bahama.

This now marks the complete and full transition of ZNS television from analogue broadcasting system to digital, to improve quality and content of television programming in The Bahamas.

Dr Minnis pushed the switch at 5.45pm in the ZNS Broadcasting Studios located on the second floor of the Harold DeGregory Government complex, in Freeport.



“The entire operation at ZNS is now digital,” the prime minister said, noting that the ZNS has come a long way in the past 40 years.

Dr Minnis said that ZNS is now fully equipped to take advantage of this new digital era.

The first phase of digital transformation at ZNS was started in New Providence in December 2012 at a cost of some $5 million. The second phase began in December 2018 in Freeport when a contract was signed for the digitalisation of northern service at some $500,000.

Chairman of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas Mike Smith and executives signed a contract with Broadcasting Video System (BVS) Group at the time.

Prime Minister Minnis congratulated the board and execute management and staff of the Broadcasting Corporation of the Bahamas for realising the completion of the second phase of ZNS television high definition upgrade.

“ZNS has come a very long way having evolved out of the Bahamas Telegraph Department, and tonight marks 42 years since the opening of ZNS TV in 1977,” he said.

In 1990, the northern television service was introduced.

Dr Minnis said that the digitisation upgrade of the northern service will improve programming in terms of technical quality and content.

He encouraged the northern service in GB to provide enhanced local programming to include more live interaction with New Providence in the morning television show, and enhancements in regular news update, evening news, and television specials.

Additionally, the prime minister also stressed that providing accurate and timely news to Bahamian public is important.

He stated that the Bahamian public is being bombarded and misled by “fake news” on social media.

“As there is often considerable misinformation and outright falsehood in the public domain, it is essential that broadcasters such as ZNS provide accurate and timely news. Bahamian journalism should maintain the best practices of the profession and fulfil its indispensable function in a democratic society.”

“Accordingly, it is essential that the journalists at ZNS continue to improve their skill set and knowledge base, including Bahamian civic, history, and international current affairs.

“And these days Bahamian people like others around the world are being assaulted and misled by fake news disseminated in lightning speed on social media.

“They are misled by some who have no, absolutely no with a capital N, no journalistic training and who are quite often ill-informed or ignorant of the issues on which they presume to shape public opinion,” he stated.



Prime Minister Minnis stated that the quality of technology is essential in ZNS’ mission to inform, educate, and to entertain.

“Whatever technology is used in whatever age, it is the quality of producers, directors, and journalists who make the difference in broadcast journalism.”

“I am so pleased that this new digital equipment will help to better showcase what programmes are created by staff of the northern service as the switch is made from analogue to digital,” he said.



“We look forward to Bahamians throughout the country benefitting from the new norther service TV programming and invite the public to stay tune.”

Also he indicated that the government has embarked on a revolution in digital technology which will boost national development throughout the island chains and cays.

Dr Minnis stated that the use of such advance technology will reduce the cost of government especially in a far-flung archipelago as The Bahamas.



He noted that a few months ago government signed a $30M loan with the Inter-American Development Bank for the digital transformation of government that will:

Simplify and digitise government procedures. Strengthen institutional capacity for digital government Enhance transparency and accountability in government

The prime minister stated that the digital transformation programme will give rise to a single window for doing business with government inorder to improve the ease of doing business for Bahamians and for international investors.

“It will also support the implementation of the Freedom of Information Act which is part of our efforts to deepen democracy.

“The digital transformation of The Bahamas is rapidly gathering momentum as we seek to ensure that our country is utilising the technology necessary for every island in our commonwealth to take full advantage of 21 century global economy,” he said.