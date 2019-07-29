Obie Now At The Back Of The Bus

EDITOR, The Tribune

The Progressive Liberal Party has now concluded its 54th National Convention. The event was well organised and executed. I extend my congratulations to the Convention Committee and all persons who played a role in bringing this off. The leadership troika of Messrs. Davis; Cooper and Mitchell, along with Ms. Robyn Lynes, were returned to their respective offices. I never expected a serious challenge by former Minister Obie Wilchcombe.

His campaign was a long shot at best and was a bare ripple in the internal PLP pond. His career, at this point, within the PLP is over. In politics, regardless of the system of governance, once you challenge the leadership and lose, you are consigned to the very back of the bus, if you are allowed to remain on board. Perceived political and other baggage in our wonderful nation are almost automatic barriers to sustainability in The Bahamas. Our voters are brutal on this point, rightly or wrongly.

It would seem that with the return of my good friend and leader the Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, QC, MP, (PLP-Cat Island) that some within the party are already acting and behaving as if the recently concluded convention is or will be the final one leading up to the anticipated 2022 general elections, keeping in mind that there is another three years of this current regime. If there is a convention next year or the year after, will the re-elected leaders still be entrenched in those positions, barring an act of God Himself?

The battle has now begun for the game of thrones. On one side stands the political juggernaut in the form of the Free National Movement (FNM) and on the other is the self declared revived Progressive Liberal Party (PLP). The FNM has 35 members in the House of Assembly. The PLP has 4 and some suggest that it might pick up one or two more in due course. If that were to happen, in the best case, the party would then still only hold 6 seats. If this plays out, the chances of unseating the Minnis regime by a Vote of No Confidence would be almost impossible unless the PLP is able to persuade 15 or so FNMs to support such a motion.

Most PLPs with whom I have spoken to before; during and after the convention are of the view that the revived PLP will defeat Minnis and crew at the nest poll. Is this wishful thinking or a realistic expectation? Minnis is not evolving, so far, as the Great Hope & Political Savior that he held himself out to be. It is an open secret that thousands of FNM supporters are disappointed in the rate of delivery on the myriad of promises made during the campaign by the Most Honourable.

The game of thrones has begun. How will it play out? I did not hear or see the actual roll out of any ‘new’ public policy initiatives at the convention. It is possible that they will be announced as we go forward. Minnis and crew are not loved, universally, as they would have been in 2017. The PM has squander much political capital and has little, at this point, to show for it. Serious missteps and perceived arrogance by many within the regime could prove fatal if continued.

If 50% of the announced projects by the FNM were to come to pass and its leadership appoint a real communications team, it would be nearly impossible for a revived PLP to defeat it in 2022. The FNM is, like the defunct PLP under Brother Christie, it’s worst enemy. They declared, famously, that it was ‘the People’s Time’! Is it really, however? Brave, upon re-election, by acclamation, stated that: ‘I will not let my people down...!!’ All of these cliches sound good and make good reading but, in actual fact they have been demonstrated to be just that, cliches.

I have heard rumours that a certain faction within the PLP is content with Brave because of his uncanny ability to raise funds for the party and his legendary organisational skills. In short, some see him as interim leader while warming the leadership position for a Christie-sponsored team of Messrs. Sears & Cooper. Mind you, I have no evidence of this, but I do know that Cooper was/is the hand picked “blue eyed boy” of Brother Christie.

Sears, some say, has access to funding by his legal association with certain monied interests and big time clients. He has the gravitas and experience as an MP and former cabinet minister. Cooper, some say, has the youthful appearance that some clamor for. Brave has never been accepted by the higher echelons of the PLP, from Ingraham’s time as Chairman back in the day. Brother Christie, in my view, barely tolerated Brave. Had it not been for him losing his constituency, big time, in 2017 it is likely that he would still be at the helm of the PLP. The game of thrones has begun and, as in all things, to God be the glory.

ORTLAND H. BODIE, JR

Nassau

July 27, 2019