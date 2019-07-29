Two Dead In Separate Drowning Incidents

By Morgan Adderley

Tribune Staff Reporter

madderley@tribunemedia.net

TWO men died in separate drowning incidents over the weekend.

Their deaths bring the number of drownings for the month up to four, including a suspected drowning at Jaws Beach earlier this month.

The first tragedy occurred on Friday afternoon in the waters at the Sandyport Marina. The Tribune understands the second occurred on Saturday after a man died of complications while diving.

The victim of Saturday’s incident was George Hunt, a beloved fisherman and father whose death was lamented by relatives yesterday.

John Culmer, a cousin of the deceased, confirmed Hunt was on a fishing trip when the tragedy occurred.

According to reports, Hunt was diving when he got air bubbles in his blood from using a compressor. He was assisted by fellow divers, but ultimately died at the scene.

Hunt, who Mr Culmer affectionately referred to as “Uncle Dukie”, described his uncle in glowing terms.

“He loved fishing, he was a hard-worker, he provided for his kids,” Mr Culmer said. “I loved him…that’s my cousin. He watched me grow up from I was a little boy and now he’s not there.”

Mr Culmer, who is a fish broker himself, noted he comes from a family of fishermen.

“(Hunt) was a good fisherman…Fishing dying out like it is because this type of stuff and there’s no young people to replace (them), sadly.

“The fishing community (will) feel this.”

Despite numerous attempts by The Tribune, police did not confirm this incident up to press time.

Officers also had not yet identified the victim of Friday’s drowning. The matter is under investigation.

“According to reports shortly after 1:00pm, the body of a male was discovered submerged in waters at the Sandy Port Marina, West Bay Street,” the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement regarding this incident.

“He was removed from waters and transported to hospital, where an autopsy will be preformed to determine the exact cause of death.”

Their deaths follow the drowning of 72-year-old American Molly Greene in Abaco on July 17, 18-year-old Dustin Ranger in Eleuthera on July 16 and the suspected drowning of a man at Jaws Beach on July 7.