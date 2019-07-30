Inquest To Start Into Apparent Suicide Of South African Woman

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

EVIDENCE is expected to be presented today to reveal the circumstances surrounding the alleged suicide of a South African woman at the Atlantis resort last year.

The inquest into 25-year-old Carla Van Eeden’s death is due to commence before Her Majesty’s Coroner Jeanine Weech-Gomez.

The matter was set to commence yesterday, but was adjourned to today to give Ms Van Eeden’s brother, Johann, an opportunity to review certain documents pertaining to the inquest.

Ms Van Eeden’s body was reportedly found hanging by a cord at the back of her bathroom door in her room at Atlantis’ Royal Towers.

At the time, Chief Superintendent Solomon Cash said police were called to the resort around 5am. Ms Van Eeden was discovered with a rope around her neck.

It was unclear who found the body or how long she had been hanging.

Mr Van Eeden represents the estate of the deceased.

Attorneys Giselle Pyfrom and Jeffrey Maltzman represent Atlantis.

Anishka Missick is marshalling the evidence in the matter.