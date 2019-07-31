$3.26m Contract For Elbow Cay

THE government has signed a $3.26m contract with Bahamas Marine Construction Co. Ltd. for the shoreline stabilisation of ‘Dune Road’ at Elbow Cay, Abaco.

The project aims to provide safer passage for residents traversing the area, and the anticipated length of the contract work is 30 weeks.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis led a delegation from New Providence for the contract signing ceremony.

Dr Minnis underscored the rich history shared by Hope Town and Elbow Cay, adding the residents of the area have preserved its heritage with great dedication and care.

“You are known throughout The Bahamas for the preservation of your cultural heritage, your civic involvement and your robust involvement in matters of local government.

“I am happy to be here today to acknowledge these community attributes and to offer you some good news for which you have been waiting for some time,” he said.