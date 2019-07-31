Plp Claims Its Poll Says 70% 'Dissatisfied' With Minnis

By RASHAD ROLLE
Tribune Staff Reporter
PROGRESSIVE Liberal Party internal polls show seventy percent of Bahamians are dissatisfied with the Minnis administration, PLP Chairman Fred Mitchell said yesterday.
He did not give The Tribune the poll findings.
“The polls give us an edge right now given the level of dissatisfaction,” Mr Mitchell said, “but the number of undecided is in our view too substantial. So it tells us we have a lot of work to do on this undecided group.
He continued: “Given the 70 percent disapproval rate of the government, it means that people are looking, they’ve decided they need an alternative and this is why we are trying to concentrate on building the party infrastructure to present a good face to the country.
“We’ve used polls in the past but Mr Davis himself is a great believer in polls and empirical data and I believe we rely on it much more than we used to.”
Mr Mitchell also reacted to recent changes to the PLP’s constitution at the party’s two-day convention, including its move to increase the number of delegates that could participate.
Asked if the changes were as progressive as he hoped, he praised the expanded powers and responsibilities of party branches but admitted he wanted even more PLPs to participate in electing top officials.
“When I was on the campaign after the 2017 loss, my own view is I hoped and I recommended to the committee that there be an election for leader, deputy leader and chairman from the entire membership of the party, from north to south across the whole country, not delegates to the convention,” he said.
“The constitutional committee did not go that far.”
Nonetheless, Mr Mitchell said the changes are designed to now accommodate double the number of people that previously elected party leaders.
“It’s a greater reflection of what’s actually felt by the country and that’s a good thing, greater democracy, more people involved and with technology it may even be possible in the future for there to be remote connections to a central convention.”
moncurcool 1 hour, 1 minute ago
The joke of the day. Mitchell needs to sit down. Does he really believe that I will vote for him and his jokey leader with the nonsense they have done in the past. Maybe he needs to go take a poll on himself and see what the electorate says. Oh wait... that poll was taken in 2017. Nah said.
proudloudandfnm 34 minutes ago
Poll may very well be right but that does not mean people are going to bring back the party of theft, incompetence and arrogance.
I think it more realistic to think the FNM will get another term. Nobody wants to see the PLP in power any time soon.....
Now if the PLP were not so corrupt, so incompetent and so damned arrogant then yeah you guys could win. But not today bro...
birdiestrachan 19 minutes ago
corrupt, incompetent and arrogant applies to the FNM more than it could ever apply to the PLP. that all for me baby applies to doc and Symonette, no one can expect FNM's to admit this because they are masterful liars for the most part.
The PLP had done much to advance the Bahamas and the poor masses. What has the FNM done??/ They should remember their FNM papa who said Bahamians need not apply to buy BTC. Bahamians were not good enough. Now they reap what they sowed. that is those people company and they can call the PM as they see him.
The visionless FNM Government is good for all of you, enjoy.
The_Oracle 5 minutes ago
Ya know what happens after a 25 year long party? Yep, someone has to clean up. 25 years of rank and file mess. Were the FNM perfect? No. Far from it. But a damn sight better than the more recent incarnations of the PLP. This latest has the potential to be disastrous for the Bahamas. Ya can't just trek the mud into the house anymore, the world is watching and yes, due to perpetual borrowing that commenced in 1973 getting our fiscal house in order is a priority.Every time you get taxed and you get taxed more remember the names of old who did very very well personally at "politics" That is a "Culture" the PLP cannot shake.
