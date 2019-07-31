Police Appear To Drag Woman Across The Road

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

AN image of police appearing to drag a woman across the road was shared hundreds of times on Facebook yesterday, sparking outrage from Bahamians who believe the officers’ actions were inhumane.

Two officers, both wearing gloves, held the woman by her feet as they appeared to be taking her into a police station, the image showed. Some users were concerned about the likelihood that the woman obtained bruises from being dragged on hot tar.

Although The Tribune reached out to several police officials yesterday for comment on the viral photo there was no response from officials up to press time.

Several videos posted to social media showed the woman acting bizarrely and disrupting traffic in the middle of a busy street. She appeared to be in the midst of a mental crisis.

One Facebook user said in reaction to the photo: “If the lady is mentally ill this is not the right way to go about it.” Another user said: “The police force is garbage for this. How (two) big grown men ga drag a woman cross the road?”

Said another user: “Clearly the woman needs help, that’s another human being that God made and y’all cops supposed to help the people.”