Pool Specialist In New Consultancy

A swimming pool services provider has expanded with the launch of his new consulting service, Pool Solutions.

Gavin Knowles, long-standing owner and operator of Saline Pools, said he started his new consultancy to ensure swimming pools are free of health and environmental hazards.

"You might chlorinate and clean your pool regularly, but did you know, as confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, that waterborne diseases can result from infected pool water," he added. "Diseases like gastroenteritis, dysentery, amoebic dysentery, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis A, giardiasis, cryptosporidiosis, salmonellosis, shigellosis and dermatitis.

"I know that swimming pools can be problematic, so I launched my new consultancy service Pool Solutions in addition to Saline Pools to address this need."

Mr Knowles said Pool Solutions will offer solutions for any pool type, whether saline or regular tablet run pool, on New Providence. His existing business, Saline Pools, specialises in the installation and maintenance of saline systems, but largely in the western district of New Providence because of time constraints.

He added: "Saline Pools provides a service to saline-run pools, but I have had so many calls from owners of tablet-run pools as well that I felt I needed to help those pool owners too. I decided the best way I could do this was to provide a pool consultancy service, so I set up my new business, Pool Solutions, in addition to Saline Pools."

Pool Solutions offers services including testing water levels, checking equipment and delivering a report and recommendations on actions to be taken.