Armed Thief Steals Car

POLICE are looking for a car thief who robbed a woman outside a Garden Hills home on Friday night.
According to a police report, the incident occurred shortly after 11pm when a woman was sitting in her vehicle in the driveway of a home in Garden Hills. She was approached by an armed man, who came from the passenger side of a black Toyota Passo.
The man demanded the keys to white Honda CRV, licence number AF6344, got into it and both vehicles sped away. Investigations are ongoing.
