Man Killed In Drive-By Shooting

A MAN is dead after he was wounded during a drive-by shooting Thursday night.

According to police, shortly after 10pm a man was standing in front of a residence on Shady Tree Street, Culmersville, when a silver coloured vehicle pulled up to him. The occupants opened fire in his direction, injuring him before speeding away. Paramedics took the injured man to hospital, where he later died from his injuries. His identity has not been released by police.

In other crime news, police said three Mexicans are in police custody after a Dominican man was attacked on Bimini yesterday.

Police were told that shortly before 3am on Sunday, a group of Mexican men got into a fight with a Dominican man, who was beaten about the body. He was taken to the clinic in Bimini and seen by a doctor.

He was later airlifted to New Providence for treatment.

Meanwhile, another man is in hospital in critical condition after he was shot Friday night.

According to reports, shortly after 11pm the victim was sitting on his vehicle in the Haitian community off Cowpen Road, when he was approached by an armed man, who shot him multiple times in his body before running away. Paramedics were called to the scene and took the victim to hospital.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that can assist with these investigations to contact the Central Detective Unit at 502-9991/2, Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

Investigations are continuing.