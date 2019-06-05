Beloved Couple Perish In Blaze

By DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

THE badly burned bodies of a husband and wife were discovered among the ruins of a house fire in the upscale canal residential subdivision of Emerald Bay, Grand Bahama early Wednesday morning.

The victims are believed to be that of well-known elderly couple Ben and Judy Rose, who were both in their late 70s. Also discovered were the remains of the couple’s three pet dogs, who also perished in the fire which broke out around 3am.

Although the cause of the fire is not yet known, a close friend of the couple described the incident and their deaths as “just devastating”.

“They were model citizens and really nice people - this is just devastating for me,” said Dave Mackey, a longtime friend of the Roses.

Fire broke out at the two-storey residence on Matching Lane shortly after 3am. Police Fire Services was alerted and fire units were dispatched to the scene.

When firefighters and police arrived the building was completely ablaze.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Terecita Pinder reported that after the flames were extinguished, officers discovered human remains among the ashes.

Chief Fire Officer Superintendent Ernest Hanna, Police Fire Services said told reporters at the scene: “The fire was extinguished and the building was totally destroyed, along with a vehicle and equipment on the property,” he told reporters at the scene.

The Roses’ home was built on stilts, with a steel stairway for access up to the living space at the top, and a garage/car port at the bottom.

Supt Hanna told reporters at the scene: “At this time, the occupants, an elderly male and female in their 70s may be inside the building. I can confirm at this time that we have located what appeared to be the remains of a badly burnt human in the building, and we are continuing to search to ascertain whether someone else is (still) there.”

ASP Pinder later confirmed around 11.15am that a second body was also discovered in the house among the rubble.

While police had information concerning the identities of the deceased, officers did not formally release their names yesterday.

“We will not give any names at this time. We need to confirm the persons’ identities first,” Supt Hanna said.

However, Jaimie Rose, a nephew of one of the victims, was spotted at the scene, climbing on a ladder peering into the burned house.

The Roses are a well-known Grand Bahama family. Ben Rose, is the brother of Jaimie Rose’s father, well-known businessman Colin Rose, owner of OBS Marine; and David Rose, who is an expert spear-fisherman and former commercial diver.

Ben Rose was a retired businessman and the owner of the former Silver Reef Health Spa. He was a former diver who had pioneered shark diving in Grand Bahama, and was also a nature enthusiast who had first discovered the caves at the Lucayan National Park, which are named Ben’s Cave. Mr Rose had three brothers one of whom is Nassau photographer Roland Rose. His two other brothers, Colin and David, both live in Freeport.

Mr Rose’s wife, Judy, was a professional chef, who had worked at the health spa, and also at an exclusive bone fishing lodge in Grand Bahama.

The couple had retired, however, it is believed Mrs Rose still cooked and baked bread quite a lot at their home in Emerald Bay.

Mr Mackey, who knew the couple well, was devastated on learning news of their deaths. He said that he first met Mr Rose and his wife many years ago when he lived at the Silver Reef Spa.

“I was going through difficulties with a separation from my ex-wife at the time and I lived there for a year, and they were a very kind couple,” he recalled.

He said Mrs Rose at the time was a trusted friend to him. “She was a confidant for me; she and I were quite close and we would talk for hours. She was a kind, gentle-hearted soul. And Ben was a mellow, down to earth, soft spoken and creative person,” he said of the couple.

Ben Rose was also an artist and painter. His artworks had been featured at Festival Noel, an annual fundraising event to raise money for the Rand Nature Centre.

Mr Mackey, who also resides in Emerald Bay, said that he had visited the couple at their home once, and would sometimes get home baked bread from Mrs Rose. He said that he is very saddened to learn of their tragic passing.

Investigations are ongoing into the cause of the fire.