Hilton Evacuated After Fire

Video Hilton Fire

By RASHAD ROLLE

Tribune Staff Reporter

rrolle@tribunemedia.net

FIREFIGHTERS extinguished a small fire at the Hilton hotel yesterday, forcing guests and employees to evacuate the Bay Street property.

Chief Superintendent of Police Walter Evans said there was no major damage to the hotel and nearby businesses.

“After 11 this morning we received a call and we immediately responded with three units minutes after receiving the information about the fire,” the head of Police Fire Services said.

“We met smoke coming from the eastern section, the top level area. Officers immediately entered the facility and we discovered some workmen were doing work in the elevator area and that would have been the cause of it. The fire was extinguished. Prior to that the building was evacuated of guests and staff of the hotel and the companies which occupy the office block in the eastern wing.”