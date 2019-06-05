Hospitals Need More Pharmacists

By AVA TURNQUEST

Tribune Chief Reporter

aturnquest@tribunemedia.net

THE PUBLIC Hospitals Authority will need 13 more pharmacists before existing staff can stop working extra shifts, according to Deputy Director Lyrone Burrows.

The deficit was further exacerbated in March when six Cuban pharmacists were withdrawn near the end of their contracts due to re-licencing issues raised by the Pharmacy Council.

“Licencing is an issue that has been going on for sometime between the PHA and the Pharmacy Council,” Mr Burrows said.

“I think there was some concerns related to whether the requirements of the facilities from which these Cuban pharmacists would have graduated from, whether they met all of the criteria.”

“That had been an ongoing matter, it kinda reached its pinnacle around the time their contracts were expiring. But we were able to resolve it with a further one year extension and additional criteria for any further engagement of Cuban pharmacists.”

The significant staff reduction forced temporary operation hours that required all discharge orders be sent to the pharmacy before 2pm to be processed that day, according to a Princess Margaret Hospital minute paper obtained by The Tribune.

The Cuban pharmacists were disengaged for several weeks before it was resolved, according to Mr Burrows, when the pharmacists were granted a one-year extension.

Mr Burrows said: “There is a substantial deficit of local pharmacists to meet public demand. It requires us to look abroad to reduce that deficit. The key now is we have the one-year extension, and any new pharmacist coming in would have to meet the specific requirements made by the council.”