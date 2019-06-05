Teen Accused Of Murder

By NICO SCAVELLA

Tribune Staff Reporter

nscavella@tribunemedia.net

A 19-year-old is responsible for shooting another teenager to death and attempting to kill three other people while they were walking on Raymond Road last week, police have alleged.

Wesley Delhomme was charged before Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt with murdering James Dalean and trying to kill Kevin Telusnord, Walvins Garconville and Bryan Morley on May 28.

According to initial reports, shortly before 11pm on the date in question, three males were walking on Raymond Road when they were approached by three armed men who opened fire in their direction and injured them before running away.

The victims were later transported to the hospital, where one of them, a juvenile, was pronounced dead. The other victims were said to be in serious condition.

Delhomme was not required to enter a plea to the charge and the matter was adjourned to July 17 for service of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Bail was denied and he was remanded to the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services in the interim. He has a right to apply to the Supreme Court for bail.

Delhomme is represented by attorney Nathan Smith.