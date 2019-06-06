'Anti-Hacking' Measures Enforced To Keep Pilots To Rules

By Khrisna Russell

Deputy Chief Reporter

krussell@tribunemedia.net

TOURISM and Aviation Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar said several “anti-hacking” measures have been enforced by the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority to ensure pilots follow regulations.

Illegal charters, Mr D’Aguilar said, have remained a vexing problem for the authority.

However, they hope to at least curtail the occurrence with the new measures.

"The authority has moved to end the practice of illegal air charter operations within Bahamian airspace,” the minster told parliamentarians on Thursday during his contribution to the 2019/2020 Budget debate.

“It has diligently implemented anti-hacking initiatives through increased airport surveillance; launched public awareness campaigns to highlight the risks of travelling on illegal aircraft charters; proposed reforms to the civil aviation laws governing private pilots and general aviation operations; and pushed for strict enforcement of civil and criminal proceedings against illegal charter operators.

“Those involved in this nefarious activity have been encouraged to regularise their affairs through the authority and become properly licensed pilots and charter operators. In that regard, the authority has streamlined its certification process for obtaining the single pilot Air Operators Certificate and has hosted several industry meetings to encourage prospective pilots to certify their activities properly.

“Additionally, the authority has recently introduced new regulations, which will require additional screening of all persons gaining access to the secured areas of the General Aviation section.

“Further, all Bahamian persons holding foreign-issued licences will be required to have those licences converted to licences issued by the authority for the sole purpose of increased surveillance of the persons involved.”

He also said: “The authority will increase enforcement activities and will aggressively pursue criminal and or civil penalties against all persons committing any activity that is not in compliance with regulatory requirements.

“Those persons who chose to remain unregulated, are engaging in criminal activities. Further, persons facilitating these activities also share culpability.”

The beginning of 2018 was marred by the tragic crash of a private aircraft during a flight from San Andros Airport to Nassau’s International Airport. It resulted in the death of all six occupants, including the pilot.

The investigation into this crash revealed that the pilot was conducting an illegal charter at the time, as neither he nor the aircraft, which was registered in the United States, were duly licensed by the Bahamas Civil Aviation Authority to conduct commercial aircraft operations within The Bahamas.

Therefore, the carriage of the persons on board, which the investigation determined was for hire, was illegal under the Bahamas civil aviation laws, Mr D’Aguilar said.

He said critically, the investigation also revealed that this aircraft had been operating in the country without notice to the authority, as required by general regulations governing civil aviation activities.

“This most unfortunate accident and the findings of the investigation were a stark reminder that more work must be done to combat the decades-old practice of illegal aircraft charters.

“Industry stakeholders and other national agencies are engaged in a collaborative effort to enact additional legislation and regulations, impose stricter enforcement actions, increase successful prosecutions of the offending pilots, and implement new initiatives to educate travellers and pilots about the risks of illegal air charters,” he said.