Antigua And Barbuda Prime Minister Calls For Election Of St Vincent And The Grenadines To Un Security Council

Antigua and Barbuda’s Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, has called on global governments to support the election on June 7 of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the Security Council of the United Nations.

The Antigua and Barbuda Prime Minister declared that “small states merit a seat at the highest decision-making council of the international community, particularly as, increasingly, globally issues impact their welfare and even their very existence”.

Prime Minister Browne stated that “the small size of countries is no obstacle to their valuable contribution to resolving conflicts and advancing economic growth and development”. He said that “the history of the UN is replete with initiatives, led by small countries, from which the world has benefitted”.

“In the specific case of St Vincent and the Grenadines, the government, under the leadership of Dr Ralph Gonsalves, has been a voice of reason on Caribbean, hemispheric and international issues, and my government is confident that it will bring both balance and cogent arguments to decision-making in the Security Council”.

“It has been some time since a Caribbean small state has sat on the Security Council to represent the interests of peoples who otherwise are without a voice. St Vincent and the Grenadines is a worthy representative, and my government calls on all others to give their full support to its election”.