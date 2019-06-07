Managers Split $4m In Grand Lucayan Payout

BY DENISE MAYCOCK

Tribune Freeport Reporter

dmaycock@tribunemedia.net

Managers at the Grand Lucayan Resort received in excess of $4m in voluntary separation pay out on Thursday, ending a long and bitter negotiations between the union and the government.

The payout started 9am at the Manor House, where only workers were allowed to enter to collect their checks. Security personnel were on standby throughout the day and would not allow anyone on the property except for those workers and union representatives.

Obie Ferguson, president of the Bahamas Hotel Managerial Association, was in Freeport and described the payout as” very significant gift” for workers at Grand Lucayan.

“Today is very special day for the worker of the Grand Lucayan,” he said. We paid them some $4 million as a separation package. We think it is very significant and beneficial.”

“This is one of the most significant gifts you can give to workers, particular at this time. And so, workers are happy with the $4m gift; the union is happy because we have been successful in negotiating with the government, and we must give the minister of tourism and his executive and board members credit for seeing the wisdom in bringing this matter to resolution.”

Mr Ferguson also commended Kirk Russell, first vice president of the BHMA, and other representatives whom he said played a major role as well in today’s outcome.

He indicated that they were able to successfully reach a settlement in excess of $4 million compared to the initial offer of $2.7m.

“So tomorrow we will march knowing quite well that we have been very successful after six or seven months; they initially offered $2.7m and we ended up with in excess of $4m as a payout today,” Mr Ferguson said.

He stated that a number of their members would still be employed until hotel closed. “At the end of that exercise they would also get a payout package for that as well,” he added.

“I am very pleased, the union and workers are pleased, and obviously the minister of tourism who represents the government, is pleased, said the union official.

“I want to thank the Prime Minister for his involvement in making it possible to cause the matter to be resolved, either by him or by the minister of tourism - the minister was very effective in his contributions in making this a success.”

“In closing, I hope this would be some kind of example for trade unions in the Bahamas and employers in the Bahamas, that no issue should be so complicated that it cannot be resolved between the parties.”

It must be that to commence an issue and end of day you say you reach a bargaining impasse to the extent where you can continue to meet and try to find a resolution. I hope this example would be used throughout the length and breadth of this country as employers and trade unions would have view to find a sensible, logical closure.”

“As a mater of fact, it gives me extra energy to walk tomorrow because I am pleased and every single worker who received their check, they are extremely happy. And that is what our lives are all about, to help somebody be better off than they were when you initially met them,” he said.

The Grand Lucayan Resort is in the process of being sold. In March, a Letter Of Intent was signed between government and the Royal Caribbean International and ITM Group to purchase the 217 acre property and redevelop the Freeport Harbour.

This is expected to help spur a turnaround for Grand Bahama’s beleaguered economy. An initial investment of $195m, which includes $65m for the purchase of the hotel, has been earmarked for the first phase of the development which will take place over a 24-month period. It is estimated that some 2,000 jobs would be created in the first phase.

With the redevelopment of the harbour, it is expected that an additional two million cruise passengers will be brought annually to the island.