Protest Calls For Action Against Sex Abuse

By Riel Major

Tribune Staff Reporter

rmajor@tribunemedia.net

ADVOCATES and survivors marched to Rawson Square on Thursday morning to protest against child molestation, incest and sexual abuse in The Bahamas.

Labelled “March for Justice", protestors started at Clifford Park chanting "enough is enough” and "silence no more" in solidarity as they descended on parliament shortly after 11am.

The group included women, men and children – some of whom were victims of sexual abuse.

They waved signs, which read, “We want justice for our children", "Parents and Guardians we must be accountable", "Mothers open your mouth, be heard for your children", and "No bail for child molesters".

Prophetess Rosie Reckley, march organiser, said they want the lawmakers to change the age of sexual consent and for the MARCO law to come into effect.



She said: "Unfortunately, Nassau [doesn’t] understand the significance of what we are dealing with and continues to let the abuse go on. Our children have been molested. We are here standing and marching for past abusers, present and those who are still being molested in our homes, schools, courtrooms, church and so that’s why we are here."

"We are going forward for law makers to change the laws of this land. We were out all morning soliciting signatures because we don’t only want to march. We have a petition for the MARCO law to come into effect and for the lawmakers to stop pandering and playing games with that law.



She added: "Also so we can get the law [for consent] changed from 16 to 18; if you are only allowed to vote at the age of 18 why are you allowed to [give] sexual consent at the age of 16 and the older men for years have preyed on this with school children. Enough is enough and somebody has to stand up. This is the beginning of saying enough is enough; this is too much abuse."

Minister Elaine Hindsey, another organiser, said they plan to visit all the islands of The Bahamas to spread their cause.

"This effort is not going to end here. We started in Freeport, we’re doing it in Nassau then we’re taking it to Bimini, Abaco and all of the family islands. We need somebody to be speaking out on behalf of the children and we refuse to be silent. I’m a woman and I am someone who is responsible for counselling a lot of abused women," she said.

"Women who have been [abused] for years and not only that I’m a mother and a grandmother so I’m fighting for the rights of my children and grandchildren."

One protestor, Varnetta Prosper, said she marched to represent children who are crying out for justice.

She said: "The children cannot defend themselves and so it’s our responsibility as parents and guardians to stand up for them. When things go wrong, we are to speak up and help them and not to stand off or turn a blind eye to what is happening in their lives."

Another protestor, William Laing, said he was a victim of sexual abuse and as a result faced a lot of traumatizing experiences in his life.

Mr Laing said: "Anything I can do to fight for righteousness really because a lot of traumatic children that has led to what is happening in our country today. Anything I can do to fight for righteousness to support that…that’s what I’m for. I was a victim and as a result I went through a lot of traumatic experiences in my life with drugs and crime that stemmed from me being molested."

Protestor Cindy Godet said she's a survivor and activist for childhood molestation.

"I care about this issue, this is an epidemic in our country and too many have been silent for too long and we have fostered a culture of silence in this country that needs to stop so however I can lend my voice to ensure that the culture of silence comes to an end I’ll do that," she said.

Melissa Thompson, protestor, said children are the future and we must do all we can to protect them.

She said: "I am a survivor of sexual abuse and I use that word survivor very strongly because I survived it and I’m against it. We are here just to march and stand for [the children] to give them a voice because those who went through it when they were under age didn’t have a voice.



"I’m also for the healing of those who already went through it and I realize that silence is the killer. Silence gives the predator more power it gives the problem more power so us speaking up and saying silence no more we are bringing awareness to this country just to push the country further because the children are our future."