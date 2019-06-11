Jones Records Her 4th Double Double Of Season

By Renaldo Dorsett

JONQUEL Jones recorded her fourth double double of the season and continues to lead the Connecticut Sun to the WNBA’s best record.

Jones finished with 17 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots in the Sun’s 65-59 win over the Atlanta Dream.

With their third consecutive win, the Sun lead the league at 5-1.

She hit a three-pointer from the top of the key to give the Sun a 63-57 lead with 1:41 left to play as a part of a 9-0 run to put the game away. The fourth year forward has experienced career highs across the board early in the young season and was named the WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for the second consecutive week.

She posted 18 points, eight rebounds and five blocked shots in an 89-77 win over the Los Angeles Sparks Thursday to avenge the Sun’s only loss of the season thus far.

Jones averaged 17.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and five blocks for the week to earn the honour.

CBS Sports’ Award Predictions tabbed Jones as the frontrunner for the WNBA MVP award.

“Just staying consistent, making sure I come to work every day and have that work ethic to take it to the next level,” Jones said at Sun media day. “[In 2017] I showed that I could do it. I’m not shying away from it, I think it’s something I’m definitely capable of and it’s something that I’ve done before.”

Jones averaged 11.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, a career-high 1.7 assists and 1.24 blocked shots per game last season and was named the 2018 WNBA Sixth Woman of the Year as the league’s top reserve.

Through six games this season, she leads the Sun in several per game averages, including points (17), rebounds (13), blocks (3.1), minutes played (31) and free throw percentage (85.2).