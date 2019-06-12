Airport Seeks Food Outlet Ready To Bring Its A Game

THE Lynden Pindling International Airport’s (LPIA) operator said yesterday that it is looking for a food and beverage operator to bring its “A game” for the airport’s “most prime space”.

The Nassau Airport Development Company has issued a request for proposal (RFP) for an operator for a “prime food and beverage concession” in the US Departures Terminal. According to the RFP, “proponents must be capable of designing, financing and operating an internationally branded concession located post security” in the US Departures Terminal of the airport.

Jan Knowles, vice-president of marketing and communications noted that the RFP closes on July 26. “The space is located in the United States Terminal in a key position to the right just as you exit the escalator and enter the US Departures Lounge United States Customs and Border Protection. It is the most prime food and beverage space in the airport and we are looking for capable proponents to operate the concession that should offer breakfast, lunch and dinner. It is not often that opportunities such as this one becomes available in the airport and we are looking for opponents that will bring their ‘A game’ for this key location in the US Departures Food Court,” said Ms Knowles.

She added: “While we have indicated internationally branded concessions, we are happy to consider any proposal for a well thought out, well-operated and marketed concession that will enhance and complement the current food and beverage offering.”

The airport continues to boast of increases in passenger traffic. Over the Easter holiday weekend, it was estimated that more than 75,000 passengers moved through the three terminal buildings at LPIA. Some 27,000 passengers were processed through the US Departures pre-clearance facility and Bahamas Immigration and Bahamas Customs processed more than 30,000 arriving passengers over the Easter weekend. Air Traffic Controllers also reported just over 2500 total aircraft movements (takeoffs and landings) during the same period.

On June 17, 2019, NAD will begin an extensive runway rehabilitation project on Runway 09/27 (soon to be Runway 10/28) and Taxiway India at Lynden Pindling International Airport (LPIA). According to officials, the work will take place over a four to six month period with a total capital investment of just under $20m. For the duration of the project, LPIA will operate as a single runway facility. NAD has put contingency plans in place to reduce the impact to overall operations.